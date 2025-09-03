or
Article continues below advertisement
Padma Lakshmi, 55, Shows Off Ageless Beauty and Toned Figure in Sizzling String Bikini: Photos

Photo of Padma Lakshmi.
Source: MEGA; @padmalakshmi/Instagram

The star looks great!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi is ringing in her birthday in a bikini.

The Top Chef alum, 55, celebrated the milestone under the sun and on the beach, showing off her stunning figure in a magenta two-piece in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, September 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Stuns in Magenta Bikini

Photo of Padma Lakshmi was joined by her dog for the birthday outing.
Source: MEGA

Padma Lakshmi was joined by her dog for the birthday outing.

“I’m so grateful for this last year around the sun,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “As I celebrate this birthday, I’m so thankful I’m about to create a new show, all my own, with amazing people around me working hard to bring you something that’s entertaining, engaging, and informative. And I’m also about to publish my 8th book.”

Lakshmi was joined by her adorable dog, who was initially unsure about joining her owner in the crashing ocean waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Celebrated 55 Years

Photo of Fans flooded the comments section of Padma Lakshmi's birthday post.
Source: @padmalakshmi/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments section of Padma Lakshmi's birthday post.

“So this coming year will be full of blessings too. I couldn’t have done any of this without you all cheering me on,” she signed off to her followers. “Thank you, and happy birthday to me!”

Both fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support for the Bravo personality.

“Happy Birthday Queen P! I miss you ❤️,” Andy Cohen penned.

Meanwhile, actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

“Stunning and an amazing personality, you've got it going on!!! Happy bday,” a third fan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Returns to TV

Photo of Padma Lakshmi revealed she is returning to TV for 'America's Culinary Cup.'
Source: @padmalakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi revealed she is returning to TV for 'America's Culinary Cup.'

Earlier this summer, Lakshmi revealed she is returning to TV for CBS’ new show, America’s Culinary Cup, which will bring together top chefs from across the country in one high-stakes competition with a jaw-dropping $1 million prize.

“Oh, my G--, I’m doing a show for CBS,” she revealed during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. “I didn’t want to really go back to food competition [shows] because eating that food was tough! But CBS came to me, and they just really made an offer I couldn’t refuse, frankly.”

Padma Lakshmi's New Show Combines Sports and Reality TV

Photo of Padma Lakshmi's new show is all about combining sports and reality TV.
Source: MEGA

Padma Lakshmi's new show is all about combining sports and reality TV.

According to the network, the show is all about combining the intensity of sports with the drama of reality TV, while also celebrating culinary excellence and the American spirit. Contestants will be tested on creativity, leadership, endurance, presentation and skill.

“We’re inviting elite chefs from across the country to represent their unique culinary style and battle it out,” the author said in a statement. “This competition echoes the thrill of sports and the American spirit as we cheer on our favorite chefs. I’m very excited to work with CBS and partner with Susan [Rover] on America’s Culinary Cup.”

