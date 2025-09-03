Padma Lakshmi, 55, Shows Off Ageless Beauty and Toned Figure in Sizzling String Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi is ringing in her birthday in a bikini. The Top Chef alum, 55, celebrated the milestone under the sun and on the beach, showing off her stunning figure in a magenta two-piece in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, September 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Stuns in Magenta Bikini

Source: MEGA Padma Lakshmi was joined by her dog for the birthday outing.

“I’m so grateful for this last year around the sun,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “As I celebrate this birthday, I’m so thankful I’m about to create a new show, all my own, with amazing people around me working hard to bring you something that’s entertaining, engaging, and informative. And I’m also about to publish my 8th book.” Lakshmi was joined by her adorable dog, who was initially unsure about joining her owner in the crashing ocean waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Celebrated 55 Years

Source: @padmalakshmi/Instagram Fans flooded the comments section of Padma Lakshmi's birthday post.

“So this coming year will be full of blessings too. I couldn’t have done any of this without you all cheering me on,” she signed off to her followers. “Thank you, and happy birthday to me!” Both fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support for the Bravo personality. “Happy Birthday Queen P! I miss you ❤️,” Andy Cohen penned. Meanwhile, actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “Happy Birthday.” “Stunning and an amazing personality, you've got it going on!!! Happy bday,” a third fan wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Padma Lakshmi Returns to TV

Source: @padmalakshmi/Instagram Padma Lakshmi revealed she is returning to TV for 'America's Culinary Cup.'

Earlier this summer, Lakshmi revealed she is returning to TV for CBS’ new show, America’s Culinary Cup, which will bring together top chefs from across the country in one high-stakes competition with a jaw-dropping $1 million prize. “Oh, my G--, I’m doing a show for CBS,” she revealed during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. “I didn’t want to really go back to food competition [shows] because eating that food was tough! But CBS came to me, and they just really made an offer I couldn’t refuse, frankly.”

Padma Lakshmi's New Show Combines Sports and Reality TV

Source: MEGA Padma Lakshmi's new show is all about combining sports and reality TV.