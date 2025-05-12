Paige DeSorbo's Hottest Fashion Moments: See the Sizzling Photos
Paige DeSorbo Is a Stunner
Paige DeSorbo looked chic in an all-black outfit.
She Exposed Her Skin
DeSorbo turned up the heat in a cleavage-baring knit cardigan with a delicate ribbon detail at the front, paired with a white miniskirt. She finished the casual look with sandals.
She wrote in the caption of the July 2024 update, "Heat wave."
Paige DeSorbo Beat the Heat
"Some outfits I forgot about," the 32-year-old podcaster wrote in a July 2024 post.
One standout photo featured DeSorbo flaunting her figure in a black, formfitting maxi dress with thin straps and a ribbon detail at the neckline as she enjoyed a boat ride during a sunny getaway. She added a little protection by wearing black sunglasses.
Ready for Summer
DeSorbo and her then-boyfriend, Craig Conover, posed sweetly in front of a full-length mirror during a sun-soaked vacation in July 2023.
The former child model showcased her slim figure in a two-piece bikini while her then-boyfriend slipped into yellow trunks.
"Happy birthday weekend @garydesorbo here are some good pics of me," said DeSorbo.
She Oozed Class and Confidence
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In June 2022, the TV personality got hearts racing by showing off her toned midsection in a mirror selfie. She wore a black, long-sleeved crop top with ruffled cuffs, offering a sultry display.
DeSorbo accessorized with a few jewelry pieces and black, cat-eye sunglasses for the outing.
Paige DeSorbo Is a Bikini Beauty
DeSorbo confidently modeled a two-piece swimsuit while posing beachside in a June 2022 update.
She wrote, "It’s giving James Bond villain."
Just Wanna Have Fun
The Summer House star turned heads in a knit dress with a V-neckline at the Palm Tree Music Festival in September 2021. She also donned orange-framed sunglasses and beige boots to match her outfit.
DeSorbo shared in the caption, "Sweating with your friends in an open field is under rated @palmtreefestival @celsiusofficial."
Summery Look
DeSorbo made a statement in an August 2021 beach photo, displaying her figure in a bright yellow bikini set and a hot pink oversized shirt.
She told her followers, "Loves pink lemonade."
She Is a Showstopper
During a July 2021 beach outing, DeSorbo revealed her flawless physique in a tan-colored top with a ring detail at the center and a matching high-leg bikini bottom. She gave a sultry twist by kneeling on the sand, posing seductively as the wind brushed through her dark and wavy hair.
"What a beach," she cheekily wrote in the caption.