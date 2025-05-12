or
Paige DeSorbo's Hottest Fashion Moments: See the Sizzling Photos

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo smoothly slays every outfit she steps into!

By:

May 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Paige DeSorbo Is a Stunner

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo rocked an all-black outfit in a mirror selfie.

Paige DeSorbo looked chic in an all-black outfit.

She Exposed Her Skin

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo sported a daring top in the snap.

DeSorbo turned up the heat in a cleavage-baring knit cardigan with a delicate ribbon detail at the front, paired with a white miniskirt. She finished the casual look with sandals.

She wrote in the caption of the July 2024 update, "Heat wave."

Paige DeSorbo Beat the Heat

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

She uploaded a photo dump showing her different outfits.

"Some outfits I forgot about," the 32-year-old podcaster wrote in a July 2024 post.

One standout photo featured DeSorbo flaunting her figure in a black, formfitting maxi dress with thin straps and a ribbon detail at the neckline as she enjoyed a boat ride during a sunny getaway. She added a little protection by wearing black sunglasses.

Ready for Summer

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have been dealing with some sort of drama following their split.

DeSorbo and her then-boyfriend, Craig Conover, posed sweetly in front of a full-length mirror during a sun-soaked vacation in July 2023.

The former child model showcased her slim figure in a two-piece bikini while her then-boyfriend slipped into yellow trunks.

"Happy birthday weekend @garydesorbo here are some good pics of me," said DeSorbo.

She Oozed Class and Confidence

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo dropped an irresistible snap she captured during an Italian getaway.

Paige DeSorbo

In June 2022, the TV personality got hearts racing by showing off her toned midsection in a mirror selfie. She wore a black, long-sleeved crop top with ruffled cuffs, offering a sultry display.

DeSorbo accessorized with a few jewelry pieces and black, cat-eye sunglasses for the outing.

Paige DeSorbo Is a Bikini Beauty

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

She earned positive comments from her followers upon uploading the hot snap.

DeSorbo confidently modeled a two-piece swimsuit while posing beachside in a June 2022 update.

She wrote, "It’s giving James Bond villain."

Just Wanna Have Fun

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo attended the festival with her friends.

The Summer House star turned heads in a knit dress with a V-neckline at the Palm Tree Music Festival in September 2021. She also donned orange-framed sunglasses and beige boots to match her outfit.

DeSorbo shared in the caption, "Sweating with your friends in an open field is under rated @palmtreefestival @celsiusofficial."

Summery Look

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo perfectly showed her silhouette in the update.

DeSorbo made a statement in an August 2021 beach photo, displaying her figure in a bright yellow bikini set and a hot pink oversized shirt.

She told her followers, "Loves pink lemonade."

She Is a Showstopper

paige desorbo hottest photos
Source: @paige_desorbo/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo enticingly posed in a bold swimwear.

During a July 2021 beach outing, DeSorbo revealed her flawless physique in a tan-colored top with a ring detail at the center and a matching high-leg bikini bottom. She gave a sultry twist by kneeling on the sand, posing seductively as the wind brushed through her dark and wavy hair.

"What a beach," she cheekily wrote in the caption.

