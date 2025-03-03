Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Drama Explained: From Their Split to Infidelity Claims and More
Paige DeSorbo Confirmed Her Split From Craig Conover
During the December 30, 2024, episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast, Paige DeSorbo confirmed she and Craig Conover had called it quits after three years of dating.
"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life," she told co-host Hannah Berner, adding she "wasn't expecting" it to happen. "I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn't force."
DeSorbo called Conover "the best boyfriend I've ever had," adding he "did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that."
Craig Conover Said He Was 'Very Shocked' About Their Split
Just over a week after DeSorbo revealed their split, Conover took to his Instagram Story to share his reaction to the unexpected development.
"I was very shocked and it's okay. It takes two people to be in a relationship. You can't control other people — you can only control how you react to it," said Conover, adding they decided to go separate ways before the holidays.
The Southern Charm star continued, "I'm still processing everything, which is normal... I mean, a three-year relationship, it's your best friend who you talk to all day, every day, and then they're just gone. So one day, I'll be able to talk more on it — but right now, I just wanted to thank everyone for their kind messages."
Paige DeSorbo Was Spotted With a New Guy After Their Breakup
On January 12, DeSorbo was spotted with a mystery man when she attended the Philadelphia Eagles playoffs. Photos circulating online showed the Summer House star chatting with the unnamed guy in box seats.
Meanwhile, a source told DeuxMoi that the "new man" works in sports marketing. A fan then spilled some tea on an Instagram post, saying DeSorbo's seatmate was Joe D'Amelio, the VP of sports marketing for Klutch Sports.
Shortly after the outing, DeSorbo's former Winter House costar Austen Kroll insisted the buzz about her love life was true during a guest appearance on the January 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I don't think that those are rumors. I think that they've been substantiated, and I think that Craig knows as such," Kroll told Andy Cohen. "He didn't know for a minute, but yeah, I think that he's fully come to terms with that. That's not a rumor."
After a clip of Kroll's interview was posted on the show's Instagram page, DeSorbo clapped back in the comments section and refuted his statement.
"Ahhh yes a man I haven't spoken to in 6 months knows exactly what I'm doing," she wrote.
Paige DeSorbo Claimed She Caught Craig Conover Texting 'Two B------'
DeSorbo and Conover's post-breakup drama intensified when the 32-year-old podcast host alleged her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.
"I'm like, 'Craig, what are you talking about? I feel like you're so betraying me right now,'" DeSorbo told Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard on the Summer House Season 9 preview.
According to DeSorbo, she caught Conover "texting two b----- in the course of our relationship" before they parted ways.
Following her revelation, a source told Life & Style that DeSorbo spoke up about the cheating rumors as Conover did not defend her when she faced similar accusations.
Craig Conover Reacted to Paige DeSorbo's Claims
On the February 17 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the 36-year-old author addressed DeSorbo's claim about him texting two other women while they were still together.
"It was disappointing to see the direction that her and the show went because, I'm just grateful for the three years of a relationship that we had. It was really great," said Conover. "I'm 100 times better version of myself now than I was and I think she is too. I've never cheated. I think the best thing you can have in a relationship is that security, not worrying what your partner's doing. So, no, I wasn't. But you can't control other people."
Conover added his ex-girlfriend would take back the claims "once things calm down."
What Paige DeSorbo Felt Before Their Split
DeSorbo reflected more on her past relationship with Conover and how their work commitments affected their connection.
"Mark the day, because I'm gonna say it –– I feel a little bad for Craig," she said in a confessional on the February 19 episode of Summer House. "I am a completely different person than the girl he started dating three years ago."
She added, "I've changed my mind on a lot of things, like marriage and moving and a baby. I'm not going to apologize that my life got busier and that I think differently on certain topics, but also, like, I am trying to recognize that I changed a lot."
Craig Conover Sparked Dating Rumors With a 'Southern Charm' Star
In February, DeuxMoi reported that Conover was seen having dinner with Salley Carson at Nobu.
As the outing fueled dating rumors, Carson tried to stop the buzz during an exclusive chat with The Daily Dish on February 24.
"It was not a date, we had other people there with us," Carson clarified. "Me and Craig are good friends, and we're becoming even closer friends now."