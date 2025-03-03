Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Drama Explained: From Their Split to Infidelity Claims and More

During the December 30, 2024, episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast, Paige DeSorbo confirmed she and Craig Conover had called it quits after three years of dating.

"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life," she told co-host Hannah Berner, adding she "wasn't expecting" it to happen. "I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn't force."

DeSorbo called Conover "the best boyfriend I've ever had," adding he "did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that."