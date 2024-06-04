Don't Sleep on Paige DeSorbo — The Queen of Bedrotting
If you've spent any time following the latest self-care trends on social media, you've probably heard of bed rotting. And, if you’ve heard of bed rotting, you’ll probably recognize the Queen of Bed Rotting herself, Paige DeSorbo. A fashion influencer and reality TV star on Bravo’s hit show Summer House, Paige has drawn attention for spending many hours of her day in bed.
If watching her talk through drama in bed every episode wasn’t enough, Paige is also outspoken about her obsession with being in bed.
On an episode of her podcast, Giggly Squad, Paige and co-host Hannah Berner discussed their love for bed rotting. They also mentioned their need for new mattresses—specifically calling out Mattress Firm, a US-wide retailer of mattresses and other bedding supplies.
Jumping at the chance to age down the brand and engage its target market, Mattress Firm reacted quickly, launching a social partnership with Paige and a sponsored podcast segment with the bed-rotting duo.
The partnership, conceptualized and facilitated by The Infinite Agency, was part of Mattress Firm’s Prezzz Day (sleep-themed Presidents’ Day) Sale. They also collaborated on a sponsored Giggly Squad podcast segment for Sleep Awareness Week 2024. True to the Giggly Squad’s character, the podcast episode was recorded in bed. This campaign resulted in more than three million impressions and significant positive engagement from the public.
Several comments on Paige’s social media posts read: “I’ve never seen a stronger brand alignment in my life” and “About time this partnership happens!”, showing that the collaboration felt natural and in line with both parties’ brand identities.
According to Mattress Firm’s social media team, the partnership with Giggly Squad allowed the company to engage with an audience that shares similar interests and preferences, enhancing its brand visibility and resonance among its target market in a fun and playful way. The opportunity felt organic, plus Paige’s following recognized her as a “Sleep Expert” in her own right, trusting her recommendations.
“When evaluating potential collaborations, we prioritize organic life moments… Paige’s well-known reputation for quality sleep via bedrotting presented a natural opportunity to integrate into her social content and podcast,” said the Mattress Firm team.
“It’s been a fun partnership to facilitate. The fact that Paige and Hannah called Mattress Firm out by name back in November—it feels like a full circle moment,” added Ky Lewis, Infinite Agency Creative Director.
“Whenever we work with brands, we want them to understand how they can become relevant in today's culture,” said Jonathan Ogle, Principal and Co-Founder of The Infinite Agency. “With Mattress Firm, this campaign highlighted the importance of organic partnerships and authentic engagement with their target market.”