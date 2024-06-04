Don't Sleep on Paige DeSorbo — The Queen of Bedrotting

If you've spent any time following the latest self-care trends on social media, you've probably heard of bed rotting. And, if you’ve heard of bed rotting, you’ll probably recognize the Queen of Bed Rotting herself, Paige DeSorbo. A fashion influencer and reality TV star on Bravo’s hit show Summer House, Paige has drawn attention for spending many hours of her day in bed.

If watching her talk through drama in bed every episode wasn’t enough, Paige is also outspoken about her obsession with being in bed.