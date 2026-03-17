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'This Is CRAZY': Donald Trump Slammed After Exposing Florida Congressman's Secret 'Terminal Illness'

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump was blasted for his crass comments revealing a congressman's terminal illness.

March 17 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump publicly revealed that Republican Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida was battling a terminal heart condition, a diagnosis that had not been previously disclosed to the public.

During a Monday, March 16, meeting with the board of the Kennedy Center, Trump pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson to "tell the story" of Dunn's health struggles, eventually stating that doctors had predicted Dunn would be "dead by June,” pressing the shocked speaker to discuss the congressman’s diagnosis.

When Johnson hesitated to provide specifics, the president interjected with the "dead by June" remark. A visibly uncomfortable Johnson responded by noting, "Okay, that wasn't public.”

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Donald Trump Spills the Beans

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Source: @PeterTwinklage/X

Donald Trump spilled the beans about Neal Dunn's diagnosis.

The POTUS explained that he intervened in Dunn's care by connecting him with White House doctors for emergency surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which reportedly gave the 73-year-old congressman a "new lease on life.”

Trump remarked that the diagnosis was bad for two reasons: "Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote." He later joked that his concern for the vote was a "close second" to his personal liking for Dunn.

Rep. Dunn announced in January 2026 that he would not seek reelection but intended to serve out his current term representing Florida’s 2nd District. He had not given specific reasons for his retirement before Trump’s comments.

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image of People called out Donald Trump for sharing the secret with the public.
Source: @CBS MIAMI/Youtube

People called out Donald Trump for sharing the secret with the public.

The disclosure was met with significant backlash from critics who viewed it as a "weird" or "bleak" breach of private medical information for political leverage.

While Johnson and Trump framed the story as a testament to Trump's personal intervention and Dunn's dedication to his duties, the public reveal of a "terminal" diagnosis without the lawmaker's consent drew widespread media attention from outlets like The Washington Post and ABC News.

The Independent’s White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg posted, "‘Dead by June’: Trump drops jaws by revealing Republican’s ‘terminal diagnosis’ in course of Kennedy Center press conference.”

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image of One person said Donald Trump doesn't 'care about anyone but himself.'
Source: MEGA

One person said Donald Trump doesn't 'care about anyone but himself.'

Social media predictably lit up with critics cringing at the revelation, saying it was "painful to watch," with one X user commenting how “Trump turns another man's terminal diagnosis into another bragging session,” and another saying, “He doesn't care about anyone but himself. He's smiling and joking about the [sic] congressmen impending death.”

"HIPAA has entered the chat," quipped another, mocking the president's complete disregard of medical privacy laws.

The Bulwark remarked, "That was a tough watch, and you could even see that Speaker Mike Johnson felt uncomfortable... Not only is this such a violation of privacy, it just shows that Trump has no decency or decorum."

image of Donald Trump said he helped Neal Dunn with his health.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he helped Neal Dunn with his health.

“OMG, Trump literally leaked a Republican Congressman's secret terminal diagnosis on live television. Mike Johnson's face says it all. Absolute sociopathic behavior,” posted another.

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis noted, “Trump is such an astonishingly small, petty, miserable human being. Here he is revealing the private terminal diagnosis of a Republican member of Congress and then saying the only reason he helped him get medical care was because he needed his vote.”

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