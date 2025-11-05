or
Donald Trump's Health Questioned by Top Ex-White House Doctor: 'There's a Disconnect'

donald trump health questioned by ex white house doctor
Source: MEGA;Alumni Association/Youtube

A former White House doctor questioned Donald Trump’s recent 'second annual check-up' to Walter Reed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s recent medical visit has everyone talking — including a top former White House physician.

Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as a White House doctor under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, weighed in after Trump’s latest check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

image of A former White House doctor said the timeline of Donald Trump’s check-up doesn't add up.
Source: Alumni Association/Youtube

A former White House doctor said the timeline of Donald Trump’s check-up doesn't add up.

According to Trump’s team, the visit was simply for his “routine yearly check-up,” and a physician’s note described his overall health as “excellent.”

But things took a turn when Trump told reporters he had undergone an MRI — which he called “perfect.”

That detail didn’t sit right with Kuhlman. The former physician questioned the timing and logistics, suggesting the official story didn’t quite make sense.

“It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care,” Kuhlman told The Hill. “There’s a disconnect there.”

image of Donald Trump’s health was called into question after a recent hospital visit.
Source: Forbes Breaking News

Donald Trump’s health was called into question after a recent hospital visit.

He pointed out that most basic tests could easily have been done at the White House in under 15 minutes — raising eyebrows about what really happened during Trump’s four-hour hospital stay.

Other medical experts have also urged transparency.

“I think if you’re going to release some information, you want to release enough information that the public at least can put it into context,” said Jacob Appel, a psychiatry professor at Mount Sinai. “If you’re going to say that you’re having an MRI, we should know what the MRI is for.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“We don’t know what the MRI was for, because the president hasn’t even told us what body part was [scanned],” Appel continued. “An MRI could be something to check for a cognitive issue. It could be something to check for a heart issue. It could be the president twisted an ankle and they’re afraid that he has a bone fracture. So it could be almost anything.”

image of Donald Trump's cankles have been on display recently.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cankles have been on display recently.

After recent photos showing what appeared to be a bruised hand, swollen cankles and even moments where he seemed to doze off, speculation has only intensified.

Why is the White House lying and when will the press push on it?” political commentator Adam Cochran wrote on X. “They claim Trump is having his ‘annual checkup’ at Walter Reed Friday. The problem is that he already had that back in April which they released results for.”

Cochran went on to question what Trump was “actually doing” during the visit, citing “increasing droop face, increasing memory problems and randomly missing from camera for up to a week at a time.”

image of The White House insists Donald Trump is in 'tremendous health.'
Source: @TheMaineWonk/X;MEGA

The White House insists Donald Trump is in 'tremendous health.'

“How the H--- isn’t the press pool pushing on these obvious lies?!” he added.

Still, the White House is downplaying any concerns.

“President Trump has tremendous health,” spokesman Kush Desai insisted. “He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having.”

