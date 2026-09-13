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'Pale' Nicole Kidman Was Visibly 'Shaken' While Bravely Filming TV Show With the Flu Before Being Rushed to the Hospital for an IV, Costar Reveals

Photo of Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman pushed through the flu to film a demanding wrestling scene.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 6:34 a.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman faced a health scare after filming a challenging wrestling scene for her Apple TV+ series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Despite battling the flu, she made a commendable effort to complete her work.

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Image of Nick Offerman recalled the crew's concern over Nicole Kidman's condition.
Source: MEGA

Nick Offerman recalled the crew's concern over Nicole Kidman's condition.

Co-star Nick Offerman recounted the situation during an interview with People. He explained that they prepared for filming on the morning of April 22, emphasizing the physical nature of the scene. “We’re there in the morning, we’re getting warmed up — some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling.”

As the crew geared up for the day, they received concerning news. “And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today,” Offerman shared, capturing the crew’s disappointment. The stakes were high, with limited time to film the crucial episode.

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Image of The actress arrived on set despite appearing visibly ill.
Source: MEGA

The actress arrived on set despite appearing visibly ill.

However, Kidman surprised everyone by showing up. “Come to be about 11:00 a.m., the word comes in: Nicole’s coming.” Offerman described her condition as “so sick,” yet she persevered for the sake of the production.

“She was so pale, shaken,” he noted, revealing the toll the flu had taken on her. Nonetheless, Kidman demonstrated her professionalism, ensuring that every shot was captured. “She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style,” Offerman praised.

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Image of Nicole Kidman completed her scenes before receiving urgent medical treatment.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman completed her scenes before receiving urgent medical treatment.

Following the demanding scene, Kidman required urgent medical assistance. “She was literally taken to the hospital for an IV,” Offerman reported. This act highlighted the lengths to which Kidman would go for her work.

Kidman expressed her own fears about the physical demands of the role. “I was so scared about getting injured,” she admitted. “When I got in the ring, I just went, ‘OK, let’s go.’” Her commitment to her craft reflects her background in the Australian film industry, where she learned the importance of hard work.

Image of The actress later reflected on her fears about the role's physical demands.
Source: MEGA

The actress later reflected on her fears about the role's physical demands.

The series features a remarkable cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning. Created by David E. Kelley, it is based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel, promising an engaging storyline.

As viewers anticipate the upcoming episode, Kidman’s dedication to her role and her incredible work ethic serve as an inspiration in the entertainment industry.

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