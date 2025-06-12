Why Palm Beach Is the Hottest Spot to Visit: Scenic Views, Great Food — and A-Listers Galore!

If you want to a place where you can relax, see celebrities and eat great food, then Palm Beach — a town in South Florida, separated from the mainland by the Lake Worth Lagoon — should be your next destination.

"The Town of Palm Beach has long been synonymous with luxury, having been a vacation destination for the rich and famous for more than a century. In the last few years, it has been discovered by even more travelers because of dynamic hotels, must-try restaurants and its fashion-forward setting. Visitors are drawn to the idyllic weather and the overall lifestyle. Our collection of communities and experiences offer endless opportunities, inspiring residents and visitors to pursue their aspirations while embracing the overall destination, which we call 'The Palm Beaches,'" Milton Segarra, President & CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, exclusively tells OK!. "Add in historic preservation that’s kept the charm intact, along with billions of dollars in investments to the destination, and you have a place that manages to feel both timeless and trendy."