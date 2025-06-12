Why Palm Beach Is the Hottest Spot to Visit: Scenic Views, Great Food — and A-Listers Galore!
If you want to a place where you can relax, see celebrities and eat great food, then Palm Beach — a town in South Florida, separated from the mainland by the Lake Worth Lagoon — should be your next destination.
"The Town of Palm Beach has long been synonymous with luxury, having been a vacation destination for the rich and famous for more than a century. In the last few years, it has been discovered by even more travelers because of dynamic hotels, must-try restaurants and its fashion-forward setting. Visitors are drawn to the idyllic weather and the overall lifestyle. Our collection of communities and experiences offer endless opportunities, inspiring residents and visitors to pursue their aspirations while embracing the overall destination, which we call 'The Palm Beaches,'" Milton Segarra, President & CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, exclusively tells OK!. "Add in historic preservation that’s kept the charm intact, along with billions of dollars in investments to the destination, and you have a place that manages to feel both timeless and trendy."
Segarra adds: "For residents, it’s the quality of life and quality of place – immaculate scenery, inviting weather, award-winning properties and restaurants, a strong sense of community, and endless cultural and philanthropic events. For visitors, it lives up to being America’s First Resort Destination® and surpasses expectations, with history, architectural charms, stunning beaches, boutique hotels and world-class resorts, as well as attractions ranging from golf courses to spas and shopping."
While in Palm Beach, a visit to "The Breakers is essential, even just for lunch or a cocktail to soak in the opulence and historical significance," Segarra says about activities on the island. "Walk or bike the Palm Beach Lake Trail, explore the Flagler Museum, and spend time wandering Worth Avenue and the vias. For a quintessential Palm Beach evening, enjoy dinner at Sant Ambroeus, a nightcap at HMF, and perhaps a stroll to The Colony’s 'Swifty’s' restaurant for late-night people-watching."
Segarra continues: "Visit the beach, bike along the Palm Beach Lake Trail and admire the stunning mansions of billionaires, golf at Palm Beach Par 3 or The Breakers Ocean Course and enjoy a match on our tennis or pickleball courts. Stroll through the shops along Worth Avenue or simply relax and people-watch. Beyond Palm Beach, you can visit Antique Row in West Palm Beach, explore the Mizner architecture of Boca Raton, or enjoy shopping and alfresco dining along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach."
Additionally, A-listers are flocking to Palm Beach, as it offers a level of privacy and luxury.
"The town has been a magnet for celebrities, billionaires, presidents, and even royalty, with many eager to bask on our iconic beaches and stay at glamorous resorts. Palm Beach is one of the few places where high-profile elite can vacation or live without being disturbed. They can experience our laid-back Florida lifestyle with elevated luxury experiences – from yachting to fine dining – creating a legendary playground. Spots like The Breakers and The Colony are famous not just for their amenities but also for who you might spot there," Segarra says.
If you want the chance to see a celebrity, Segarra recommends going to Worth Avenue and The Royal Poinciana Plaza, as they are the two prime places, as well as restaurants like Buccan (where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were just spotted dining on June 4), La Goulue, Le Bilboquet, Café Boulud Palm Beach at The Brazilian Court, Nobu Manalapan at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, and Renato’s.
The local Starbucks is also known for celeb sightings. For nightlife, The Colony’s Swifty’s or HMF at The Breakers are hot spots for spotting stars out enjoying themselves.
Several celebrities call Palm Beach home, including Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Michael Jordan.
Palm Beach is certainly having a moment, as its the center of pop culture moments. "From setting features in hit TV shows such as Palm Royale on Apple TV+ and Prince Harry’s POLO on Netflix to being a favored home base for renowned professional golfers, the destination is gaining renewed visibility. Additionally, there has been a resurgence in new hospitality, adding appeal to our already impressive offerings," Segarra notes.
Additionally, Palm Beach is now knowing for their enticing food scene.
"It strikes a balance between classic and bold innovation, with chef-driven restaurants leading the charge. Across the bridge in West Palm Beach, spots like Pink Steak bring a modern, elevated twist to the traditional dining experience. There’s a growing wave of culinary talent setting up shop here, drawn by an audience that appreciates quality, creativity, and sophistication. We’re also incredibly proud that nine restaurants across The Palm Beaches – including Buccan in Palm Beach – were recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide for the first time, a milestone that truly affirms the region’s rising status on the national food map," Segarra says.
Though Florida is a typical place to vacation, Palm Beach stands out from the rest of the towns and cities.
"Palm Beach and West Palm Beach offer two distinct but complementary experiences, separated by just a short bridge. Palm Beach is known for its timeless elegance and luxury offerings. Historically, it is also well known to travelers, with sites such as The Breakers and the Flagler Museum. West Palm Beach offers a more urban experience, featuring an amplified arts, culture, and dining scene. The city has several exciting new developments, as it was recently named the #1 top trending destination in the U.S. by TripAdvisor and also garnered attention from the MICHELIN Guide for multiple restaurants. Together, Palm Beach and West Palm offer a dynamic, dual-city getaway that blends heritage and innovation," Segarra explains. "People always say, 'I had no idea how much there was to do here.' They can curate their own vacation with a collection of experiences, so that it’s always a one-of-a-kind custom-fit vacation. Travelers can return time and time again and always feel like there are new experiences to enjoy thanks to the variety of activities we have to offer."
Segarra notes the goal "is to continue expanding our offerings in a way that welcomes guests who appreciate the area’s rich history, while embracing what’s new and next," adding that there's new tourism products including Palm House, and the upcoming additions to the island, The Vineta, as well as fresh culinary concepts like Tutto Mare.
He concludes: "There’s truly nowhere like Palm Beach. What makes it so distinctive is its rare ability to feel both luxurious and intimate. The island is rich with history yet always evolving – where iconic landmarks sit alongside vibrant new restaurants and boutique hotels. It’s that blend of heritage and fresh energy that creates such a magnetic atmosphere. Also, at its heart, the community is what really makes it special – there’s a strong sense of pride and connection that’s felt everywhere you go."