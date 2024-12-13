Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Contract Is at Risk After 'POLO' Receives Harsh Reviews
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest series, POLO, seemingly failed to meet expectations, and now critics wonder if the couple will be able to secure another contract with Netflix.
"The new polo documentary hasn't received good reviews, and this is another foray into producing from Meghan and Harry," brand expert Nick Ede told an outlet.
"It could, like the Invictus documentary, start well due to the public's fascination with the pair and with polo potentially," he noted.
With the couple's tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, they were able to break records for the streaming giant, but their lack of camera time in POLO might have led to less people tuning in.
"With very little airtime, we don't get to see the pair much and also hardly any PR around the series, this looks like it's Oh No! Rather than Polo!" Ede added.
"We are still waiting for the new food show from Meghan," Ede noted, expressing concern about the limited attention the Sussexes' anticipated projects received.
OK! previously reported the exclusive and elite nature of polo often attracts a specific crowd.
"Polo is a very niche sport. It's very much a sport for very wealthy people," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "The average person can't afford a polo mallet or stick let alone a horse or a horse box."
"I don't think it's going to attract many new players," Dampier added. "I spent many, many days watching the royals play polo, and I have to say it's pretty boring."
Polo is often associated with royalty and nobility, but Netflix users might be more interested in royal family drama than their hobbies.
"It's very much one of those sports where people who are in it are enjoying it," Dampier noted. "But as a spectator sport it's not terribly exciting. It's mainly about the social scene."
When the Sussexes first moved to California, they secured several lucrative contracts in Hollywood, but since losing their deal with Spotify, they've been branded a "flop."
"People swilling champagne, wearing very smart clothes and hobnobbing with each other off the pitch," Dampier stated. "The main problem for Netflix is that Harry and Meghan are hardly in this program."
"There are five parts and they only make a brief appearance in the 5th episode," he noted. "I think for the amount of money they're paying them reputed to be upwards of 80 to 100 million dollars."
Aside from ratings, royal commentators took issue with Harry's decision to avoid mentioning his family amid his feud with Prince William.
"There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favorite sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother," host Andrew Pierce said on GB News of the family's rift.
"I mean, you can't do a polo documentary, frankly about Prince Harry if you don't include the British royal family in it because they've been playing polo for decades," he added.
Ede spoke to Daily Mail.