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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi remains in the public eye amid ongoing controversy. Recently dismissed by President Donald Trump over alleged mishandling of the Epstein files, Bondi now navigates a new chapter in her professional life. Sources indicate she is transitioning to an undisclosed role within the Trump administration, while Todd Blanche takes over her former responsibilities.

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Pam Bondi's Romantic Life Drew Renewed Attention

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi, the former attorney general, attracted attention over her personal life following reports of changes to her professional position in the Trump administration.

While her career appears uncertain, Bondi’s romantic life presents a different narrative. Bondi has experienced two failed marriages and is currently in a relationship with John Wakefield. Speculation surrounds whether Wakefield could become her third husband.

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Her First Two Marriages Ended in Divorce

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi first married Garret Barnes in 1990, but their marriage ended after 22 months.

Bondi first married Garret Barnes in 1990, but their union ended after 22 months. In 1996, she married Scott Fitzgerald, a relationship that lasted six years before their divorce in 2002. Details surrounding both splits remain undisclosed, as Bondi has chosen to keep this aspect of her life private. After her second marriage, Bondi became engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012. Their relationship drew public attention, particularly when they were spotted together in a white dress that many believed hinted at a wedding. However, Henderson denied the rumors, stating, “We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other.” Their engagement did not last, as the couple separated in 2015.

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John Wakefield Became Her Longtime Partner

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi had been in a relationship with John Wakefield since 2017, and their largely private relationship prompted speculation about whether they would marry.

Currently, Bondi has been in a relationship with Wakefield since 2017. Their relationship remains largely private, leading to speculation about their future together. Wakefield, a private equity owner and father of three, often appears on Bondi's social media, sparking curiosity about their bond.

Questions Remained About Pam Bondi's Romantic Future

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi kept the details surrounding both divorces private.