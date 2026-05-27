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Pam Bondi's Secret Thyroid Cancer Battle Revealed After Exit From Justice Department 

pic of Pam Bondi.
Source: mega

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer just after President Donald Trump fired her in April.

May 27 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

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Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Bondi, 60, was diagnosed shortly after departing her post at the Department of Justice in early April.

According to sources cited by Axios and public statements from White House figures, she has already undergone treatment and is currently recovering.

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image of The health battle was publicly revealed on X by Katie Miller.
Source: mega

The health battle was publicly revealed on X by Katie Miller.

The health battle was publicly revealed on X by Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who shared that Bondi had been "quietly kicking cancer's a--.”

Alongside news of her recovery, President Donald Trump appointed Bondi to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

She will serve on an artificial intelligence policy panel to coordinate initiatives between technology executives and the federal government.

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image of Pam Bondi was fired earlier this year.
Source: mega

Pam Bondi was fired earlier this year.

Bondi isn’t the only one in Trump’s circle who has battled thyroid cancer.

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October 2019 while serving as a senior adviser in the White House.

He underwent a successful partial thyroidectomy shortly after, but kept the diagnosis hidden from most of his colleagues and his father-in-law.

Thyroid cancer generally has an excellent prognosis, with an overall 5-year relative survival rate of approximately 98.3 percent. Outlook depends heavily on the specific type, tumor stage at diagnosis and the patient's age.

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image of Pam Bondi is 'kicking' cancer's 'a--,' said Katie Miller.
Source: mega

Pam Bondi is 'kicking' cancer's 'a--,' said Katie Miller.

The POTUS fired Bondi on April 2, amid growing frustration over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and her perceived failure to aggressively prosecute his political opponents.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stepped in to serve as acting attorney general.

Despite her firing, Bondi still faces a pending congressional subpoena from the House Oversight Committee to testify under oath regarding the Epstein documents.

Following her dismissal, reports indicated that Bondi transitioned to a new position in the private sector.

Bondi has been married and divorced twice.

Her first marriage was to attorney Garret Barnes (1990–1992), and her second was to Wisconsin Republican, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (1996–2002).

She was also engaged to ophthalmologist Greg Henderson in 2012, but they later separated without marrying.

Since 2017, she has been in a long-term relationship with real estate investor John Wakefield.

Although Trump playfully referred to Wakefield as her "husband" during her 2025 swearing-in ceremony as U.S. Attorney General, the couple has never publicly confirmed that they are married.

Bondi does not have any biological children. However, her partner, Wakefield, has three children from a previous relationship.

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