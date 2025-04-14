Paris Hilton Runs Away From Her Bodyguard in Hilarious Moment at Coachella: Watch

The reality TV icon kicked off Coachella with a surprise DJ set on Friday, April 11, at the Absolut House of Cosmo. She wore a lacy orange dress with pink bandage straps that cut across her core and bared her cleavage. She complemented the look with a bedazzled pair of headphones, sunglasses and Swarovski crystal-bedazzled gloves.

Hilton sipped on Sliving Cosmos as she played with special guest Too $hort.

"Nothing like a chilled #Absolut Sliving Cosmo to beat the desert heat," she wrote underneath an Instagram post. "Still feeling the energy from the dance floor."

Several stars were spotted in the audience bopping along to Hilton's remixed tracks, including Matt Rogers, Tefi Pessoa, Dylan Mulvaney and Emma Roberts. The DJ even teased some tunes from her upcoming remix EP, Infinite Icon, including "If the Earth Is Spinning" by James Hurr and Karsten Sollors. The longtime Coachella attendee's album will be released on May 30.