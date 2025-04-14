Paris Hilton Runs Away From Her Bodyguard in Hilarious Moment at Coachella: Watch
Paris Hilton has her own agenda at Coachella — and it doesn't involve her bodyguard!
A hilarious clip posted on Saturday, April 12, showed the DJ running away from security as she skipped through the Colorado Desert in Indio, Calif.
Hilton was donned in head-toe-toe festival fashion, wearing an off-the-shoulder, flowing white dress with cutouts. She paired the look with matching white sunglasses, sandals and a flower crown that decorated her beach waves.
She galavanted through the grass while a bodyguard with a large black backpack trailed behind, running after her to keep up as Sabrina Carpenter's "because I liked a boy" played in the background.
Fans trolled the media personality in the comments section of the video on TikTok, cracking jokes about the new meme.
"She's actually his personal trainer," one person teased, while another compared the clip to "chasing [her] toddler in Target since she won't sit in the cart." Another user hypothesized that "her bodyguards draw straws every year to pick who has to go to Coachella."
Hilton herself joined the online conversation, writing, "Iconic," with a laughing-face emoji.
The reality TV icon kicked off Coachella with a surprise DJ set on Friday, April 11, at the Absolut House of Cosmo. She wore a lacy orange dress with pink bandage straps that cut across her core and bared her cleavage. She complemented the look with a bedazzled pair of headphones, sunglasses and Swarovski crystal-bedazzled gloves.
Hilton sipped on Sliving Cosmos as she played with special guest Too $hort.
"Nothing like a chilled #Absolut Sliving Cosmo to beat the desert heat," she wrote underneath an Instagram post. "Still feeling the energy from the dance floor."
Several stars were spotted in the audience bopping along to Hilton's remixed tracks, including Matt Rogers, Tefi Pessoa, Dylan Mulvaney and Emma Roberts. The DJ even teased some tunes from her upcoming remix EP, Infinite Icon, including "If the Earth Is Spinning" by James Hurr and Karsten Sollors. The longtime Coachella attendee's album will be released on May 30.
On day two of Coachella, Hilton shared a photo of another outfit, a custom design from Crop It Like It's Hot. The star opted for a sultry black catsuit covered with cutouts and silver chains draped over the top. In an Instagram post showcasing the ensemble, she gave a special shoutout to the designer, Hana O'Connor, who she said was "one of 50 incredible women who received a grant through my nonprofit," 11:11 Media Impact, and GoFundMe after the L.A. wildfires destroyed her small business.
"Hana's a rave queen with a serious vision, and I'm so proud to wear her design in the desert," the mom-of-two wrote. "This is what #SlivingForSmallBiz is all about — empowering women, celebrating creativity, and showing up for each other."