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'Never Say Never': Paris Hilton Teases Career in Politics, Calls It the 'Most Powerful Thing You Can Do'

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Source: MEGA
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June 9 2026, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET

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After years of advocacy work on Capitol Hill, Paris Hilton hinted politics could be a part of he future.

"Never say never," Hilton, 45, teased in an interview with The Hill published on Tuesday, June 9.

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Paris Hilton Teased Possible Political Career

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Photo of Paris Hilton said the 'most powerful thing you can do' is 'make a difference' in the lives of others.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said the 'most powerful thing you can do' is 'make a difference' in the lives of others.

The reality TV alum called her advocacy initiatives the "most meaningful work" of her life, adding, "I feel so proud of everything I've accomplished, so we'll see what happens."

"But all I know is that there is a power in saying your truth, and it could be the most healing thing in the world, and to heal others and make a difference and save people’s lives is the most powerful thing that you can do," she continued after helping shut down youth boarding schools that were abusing their patients.

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Paris Hilton Responded to Questions About 2028 Presidential Election

Photo of Paris Hilton didn't want to discuss who she was supporting in the upcoming election as she didn't want to 'weigh' someone's decision.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton didn't want to discuss who she was supporting in the upcoming election as she didn't want to 'weigh' someone's decision.

The Simple Life alum offered a surprisingly blunt answer when asked who she may root for in the 2028 presidential election.

"I feel that politics is something I feel like celebrities should not be discussing," she told the outlet. "I don't want to ever weigh anyone’s decision based on that, so I don’t really get into that."

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'Two Sides to Every Story'

Photo of Paris Hilton said it 'depended on the situation' whether celebrities should speak out about politics.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said it 'depended on the situation' whether celebrities should speak out about politics.

She pointed out that it did "depend on the situation" whether celebrities should be involved in politics.

"I think when it has to do with children’s lives, women’s lives, people who are being affected in a negative way, where people are getting hurt and someone is coming in and actually has lived experience or actually is passionate about it, then I think it’s something that it’s important," she explained.

In comparison, Hilton said there were "frivolous" situations when celebrities "shouldn't be talking" about politics.

"So I see there’s two sides to every story," she admitted. "But I know on a personal level with my advocacy work, that it’s something that is always for the good, the good of this world."

Paris Hilton Appears in New Docuseries

Photo of Paris Hilton has become an advocate against AI-generated sexually explicit content created online.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton has become an advocate against online AI-generated sexually explicit content.

Hilton appears in the docuseries Searching for Mr. Deepfakes, which examines Mr. Deepfakes, a website that allowed users to upload AI-generated, digitally altered, sexually explicit images featuring celebrities and everyday people.

"With the technology available today and sites like Mr. Deepfakes, there is technology where people can just take a photo, a family photo, a Christmas photo, anything, and literally turn it into an explicit image or video," she explained. "And some of these look very realistic. So it’s just completely frightening. This could ruin someone’s life."

Hilton, who has her own experiences with online exploitation, explained it was important for her to get involved because it was an issue "affecting millions of children and women and people all around the world."

"And the laws have not cut up with it. So I think it’s just important for the world to know what’s happening in the space," she stated.

Mr. Deepfakes shut down in May 2025, though the website has yet to face any legal consequences.

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