Paris Hilton Admits She 'Didn't Want to Live' While Enduring Abuse at Utah Boarding School: 'Everyone Felt That Way'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Though Paris Hilton always appeared to have the perfect life, she shocked the public in 2020 when she detailed the physical, mental and sexual abuse she endured after being sent to boarding schools as a teen.
The reality star, 44, has continued to share her story to raise awareness about the cruel conditions she was subjected to at Provo Canyon School in Utah to get similar facilities shut down.
Paris Hilton 'Didn't Want to Live' Anymore
When asked in a new interview if there were points when she "didn't want to live," she replied, "Everyone felt that way. It was like it would be better not to live than to be in these types of places."
"But it did make me really strong," the mom-of-two added. "It almost prepared me for Hollywood."
"These are things that will definitely affect me for the rest of my life, but especially being in these schools. My parents were told [they were] emotional growth boarding schools, and they were sold a lie. It was terrifying to be around these adults who were literally abusing us in so many ways. It took many years to even talk about it," the "Stars Are Blind" crooner continued. "The things that happened [in] those places should never happen to anyone, and especially not a child. [I was] terrified every single day of what was going to happen next."
The blonde beauty said the shame students feel is what prevents them from speaking out.
"That’s how they get away with it — they shame the kids so much, we were too embarrassed to talk about it," Hilton explained. "You come out more traumatized than when you went in."
The Reality Star Calls S-- Tape Scandal 'the Most Horrible Thing'
The DJ dealt with more struggles after graduating, as in 2004, her ex Rick Salomon, now 57, released a s-- tape of the two that was filmed in 2001.
"To trust somebody and have them violate me like that was just the most horrible thing," she recalled. "That will haunt me the rest of my life."
Hilton, who shares a daughter and a son with husband Carter Reum, 44, said she hasn't "thought about" how she's going to discuss the difficult subject with them yet.
"Now, [as] a mom, thinking about it makes me even sadder — that I had to go through that so publicly and have people vilify me for it when I was just a 19-year-old kid," she added.
Paris Hilton Felt 'Hurt' by People Scrutinizing Her Life
The Simple Life alum admitted the scrutiny and teasing she faced after the tape's release was "really hurtful."
"I was just a young girl living my life, but I had the whole world watching and judging and picking everything apart," she spilled.