Paris Hilton Admits She 'Didn't Want to Live' While Enduring Abuse at Utah Boarding School: 'Everyone Felt That Way'

Though Paris Hilton always appeared to have the perfect life, she shocked the public in 2020 when she detailed the physical, mental and sexual abuse she endured after being sent to boarding schools as a teen. The reality star, 44, has continued to share her story to raise awareness about the cruel conditions she was subjected to at Provo Canyon School in Utah to get similar facilities shut down.

Paris Hilton 'Didn't Want to Live' Anymore

Source: mega Paris Hilton admitted she 'didn't want to live' when she was forced to attend an abusive boarding school.

When asked in a new interview if there were points when she "didn't want to live," she replied, "Everyone felt that way. It was like it would be better not to live than to be in these types of places." "But it did make me really strong," the mom-of-two added. "It almost prepared me for Hollywood."

Source: mega The star said her parents weren't aware of what went down at the school, as staff sold them lies.

"These are things that will definitely affect me for the rest of my life, but especially being in these schools. My parents were told [they were] emotional growth boarding schools, and they were sold a lie. It was terrifying to be around these adults who were literally abusing us in so many ways. It took many years to even talk about it," the "Stars Are Blind" crooner continued. "The things that happened [in] those places should never happen to anyone, and especially not a child. [I was] terrified every single day of what was going to happen next."

Source: mega The mom-of-two has become an advocate for spreading awareness about similar schools that are still operating.

The blonde beauty said the shame students feel is what prevents them from speaking out. "That’s how they get away with it — they shame the kids so much, we were too embarrassed to talk about it," Hilton explained. "You come out more traumatized than when you went in."

The Reality Star Calls S-- Tape Scandal 'the Most Horrible Thing'

Source: mega The memoir author admitted her s-- tape scandal 'will haunt me forever.'

Paris Hilton Felt 'Hurt' by People Scrutinizing Her Life

Source: @parishilton/instagram Hilton shares two children with husband Carter Reum.