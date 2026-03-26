Michael Jackson Biopic Drama: Paris Jackson’s Legal Battle With Estate Explodes Over 'Michael' Film

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The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael is shaping up to be one of Hollywood’s most anticipated releases, but behind the scenes, a heated legal battle between Paris Jackson and her father’s estate is threatening to steal the spotlight. The film has faced delays and reported reshoots, and tensions have escalated into a full-blown dispute over money, control and how the King of Pop’s legacy is being handled.

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A Biopic Mired in Controversy

Source: MEGA 'Michael' faced costly reshoots following legal complications tied to past allegations.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael has already hit multiple setbacks, including a delayed release date now pushed to April. At the center of the disruption is a previously undisclosed 1994 legal agreement tied to allegations involving Jordan Chandler, which reportedly forced significant changes to the film. The fallout has led to costly reshoots — reportedly totaling tens of millions of dollars — fueling criticism from Paris Jackson and her legal team, who argue the estate mishandled the situation. Paris has also publicly distanced herself from the project, calling it “sugar-coated and dishonest” based on the script she reviewed, and emphasizing she had “0% involvement” in the film.

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Paris vs. The Estate

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson accused estate executors of mishandling funds.

At the heart of the dispute is a broader battle over control of Michael Jackson’s multibillion-dollar estate. Paris has accused executors John Branca and John McClain of mismanagement, alleging they failed to invest funds properly and paid themselves excessive fees. Her attorneys have also questioned the executors’ experience producing a major feature film, suggesting their “lack of competency or experience” may have contributed to the biopic’s expensive setbacks. The estate has pushed back aggressively. In court filings, its lawyers described Paris’s claims as “false and frivolous,” accusing her team of launching a “media campaign” filled with “headline-grabbing” allegations. They also emphasized that Paris has already received roughly $65 million from the estate and stands to inherit far more.

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“A Complete Lack of Understanding”

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Source: MEGA Disputes over money and control intensified ahead of the film’s release.

The estate’s response hasn’t pulled punches. In a sharply worded filing, attorneys argued that Paris demonstrates “a complete lack of understanding about how the motion picture industry works and the role of producers in it.” Executors framed themselves as fiduciaries tasked with protecting the estate, stating they are “the ‘grown-ups’ here” responsible for managing vast resources in line with Michael Jackson’s wishes. They further noted that none of the estate’s financial decisions have ever been disallowed by the court, pointing to a track record that has transformed the estate from $500 million in debt at the time of Jackson’s death into a global enterprise generating tens of millions annually.

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Is This Really About Money?

Despite the eye-popping figures involved, insiders suggest the dispute, in which Paris is backed by Michael’s sister Janet Jackson, may not be about finances alone. “This is about control,” one source told Page Six, claiming Paris’s legal team is attempting to take a more active role in overseeing the estate. The executors, meanwhile, maintain that their investments have delivered “jaw-dropping returns.”

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A Legacy at Stake

Source: Universal Pictures/YOUTUBE The biopic’s rollout became overshadowed by questions over legacy management.