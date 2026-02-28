Michael Jackson Accused of Child Sexual Abuse and Trafficking in New Lawsuit 17 Years After His Death
Feb. 28 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson has been accused of child s-- trafficking and abuse by his former friends in a new lawsuit — 17 years after his death.
Siblings Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole Porte and Aldo Cascio filed paperwork in a Los Angeles court on February 27 and are suing the King of Pop's estate.
Michael Jackson Passed Away in 2009
According to court docs, Michael “drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted” each of them “when some were as young as seven or eight."
The "Thriller" singer, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest, allegedly “groomed and brainwashed” the siblings throughout their childhood.
Michael Jackson Allegedly Showed Children P---
Michael’s “wealth and fame” allegedly allowed for his staff to “aid and abet, and actively conceal” the reported abuse.
The pop star apparently met the Cascios through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel that he frequently stayed at. Michael showered the family with “lavish gifts" and “obsessive attention” before the exploitation began.
“He plied them with drugs and alcohol. He showed them p---, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them,” the docs noted.
The King of Pop Encountered Several Child Abuse Charges When He Was Alive
“He made them fear and distrust others by convincing them that not only his life, but also their lives and the lives of their family members, would be destroyed if anyone found out what he was doing to them," the files continue.
When the "Beat It" singer was alive, he was hit with several waves of child molestation allegations. In 1993, 13-year-old Jordan Chandler and his father accused Michael of child sexual abuse.
No evidence was found and the case was dropped, with the Indiana native paying an out-of -court settlement to the Chandlers.
In 2003, authorities charged Michael with child molestation involving Gavin Arvizo, a boy he had befriended. The father -of-three went to trial in 2005 and was found not guilty on all charges.
Another accusation had befallen Michael 10 years after his death when Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused him of abuse that allegedly happened when they were kids.
The two men aired out their allegations in the 2019 documentary Finding Neverland. Wade and James opted to sue Michael’s estate via civil lawsuits; however, due to the statute of limitations, the suits were dismissed.
The moonwalk creator has always denied all accusations against him throughout his lifetime.