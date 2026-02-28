or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michael Jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Jackson Accused of Child Sexual Abuse and Trafficking in New Lawsuit 17 Years After His Death

image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The late Michael Jackson has been accused of child sexual abuse and trafficking in a new lawsuit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson has been accused of child s-- trafficking and abuse by his former friends in a new lawsuit — 17 years after his death.

Siblings Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole Porte and Aldo Cascio filed paperwork in a Los Angeles court on February 27 and are suing the King of Pop's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson Passed Away in 2009

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The King of Pop died in June 2009 at the age of 50.

According to court docs, Michael “drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted” each of them “when some were as young as seven or eight."

The "Thriller" singer, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest, allegedly “groomed and brainwashed” the siblings throughout their childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson Allegedly Showed Children P---

image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson allegedly 'drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted' the siblings.

Michael’s “wealth and fame” allegedly allowed for his staff to “aid and abet, and actively conceal” the reported abuse.

The pop star apparently met the Cascios through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel that he frequently stayed at. Michael showered the family with “lavish gifts" and “obsessive attention” before the exploitation began.

“He plied them with drugs and alcohol. He showed them p---, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them,” the docs noted.

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The King of Pop Encountered Several Child Abuse Charges When He Was Alive

image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The singer was accused of child molestation when he was alive.

“He made them fear and distrust others by convincing them that not only his life, but also their lives and the lives of their family members, would be destroyed if anyone found out what he was doing to them," the files continue.

When the "Beat It" singer was alive, he was hit with several waves of child molestation allegations. In 1993, 13-year-old Jordan Chandler and his father accused Michael of child sexual abuse.

No evidence was found and the case was dropped, with the Indiana native paying an out-of -court settlement to the Chandlers.

image of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

The documentary 'Finding Neverland' detailed more accusations against the singer.

In 2003, authorities charged Michael with child molestation involving Gavin Arvizo, a boy he had befriended. The father -of-three went to trial in 2005 and was found not guilty on all charges.

Another accusation had befallen Michael 10 years after his death when Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused him of abuse that allegedly happened when they were kids.

The two men aired out their allegations in the 2019 documentary Finding Neverland. Wade and James opted to sue Michael’s estate via civil lawsuits; however, due to the statute of limitations, the suits were dismissed.

The moonwalk creator has always denied all accusations against him throughout his lifetime.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.