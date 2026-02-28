Michael Jackson Accused of Child Sexual Abuse and Trafficking in New Lawsuit 17 Years After His Death

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson Passed Away in 2009

Source: MEGA The King of Pop died in June 2009 at the age of 50.

According to court docs, Michael “drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted” each of them “when some were as young as seven or eight." The "Thriller" singer, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest, allegedly “groomed and brainwashed” the siblings throughout their childhood.

Michael Jackson Allegedly Showed Children P---

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson allegedly 'drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted' the siblings.

Michael’s “wealth and fame” allegedly allowed for his staff to “aid and abet, and actively conceal” the reported abuse. The pop star apparently met the Cascios through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel that he frequently stayed at. Michael showered the family with “lavish gifts" and “obsessive attention” before the exploitation began. “He plied them with drugs and alcohol. He showed them p---, including pictures of unclothed children, to normalize the abuse and desensitize them,” the docs noted.

The King of Pop Encountered Several Child Abuse Charges When He Was Alive

Source: MEGA The singer was accused of child molestation when he was alive.

“He made them fear and distrust others by convincing them that not only his life, but also their lives and the lives of their family members, would be destroyed if anyone found out what he was doing to them," the files continue. When the "Beat It" singer was alive, he was hit with several waves of child molestation allegations. In 1993, 13-year-old Jordan Chandler and his father accused Michael of child sexual abuse. No evidence was found and the case was dropped, with the Indiana native paying an out-of -court settlement to the Chandlers.

Source: MEGA The documentary 'Finding Neverland' detailed more accusations against the singer.