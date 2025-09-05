or
Paris Jackson Slams Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Colman Domingo, Says She Has '0 Percent Involvement'

Photo of Paris Jackson and Colman Domingo
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson isn’t happy with the direction her father, Michael Jackson’s biopic, is heading and slammed comments Colman Domingo made about the film.

Sept. 5 2025, Updated 3:33 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson isn’t happy with the direction her father Michael Jackson’s biopic is heading.

“[Colman], don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in lol. That is so weird,” Paris, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 2.

Paris Jackson Slammed Michael Jackson's Biopic

Photo of Paris Jackson slammed Colman Domingo's recent comments.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson slammed Colman Domingo's recent comments.

Paris’ blunt social media message came two days after Colman Domingo, who stars in the film as her grandfather, Joe Jackson, told a news outlet that she was supportive of the biopic.

The King of Pop’s only daughter confirmed that she had viewed an early draft of the film and wasn’t convinced after creators disregarded notes she made to the script.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest [and] didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life,” she explained. “Not my monkeys, not my circus. G-- bless and godspeed.”

Paris Jackson 'Butted Out' From Production

Photo of Paris Jackson said she 'butted out' from the film's creation.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson said she 'butted out' from the film's creation.

In a follow-up video, Paris explained that she was informed that her notes wouldn’t be taken into consideration, so she “just butted out and left it alone.”

“I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all,” she explained, adding the filmmakers were “going to make whatever they’re going to make.”

She added, “A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

michael jackson

Colman Domingo Said Paris Jackson Was 'Supportive' of Film

Photo of Colman Jackson said Paris and Prince Jackson were 'very much in support' of the biopic.
Source: MEGA

Colman Jackson said Paris and Prince Jackson were 'very much in support' of the biopic.

This directly refutes Colman’s comments to a news outlet on August 31, where the Sing Sing actor, 55, said Paris and her brother, Prince Jackson, were “very much in support” of the biopic.

"I'm excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together,” he explained while attending the amfAR benefit gala for AIDS research during the Venice Film Festival, where Paris also performed.

Colman Domingo 'Chatted Briefly' With Paris Jackson

Photo of Colman Domingo stars in the new Michael Jackson biopic.
Source: MEGA

Colman Domingo stars in the new Michael Jackson biopic.

He explained that he “chatted briefly” with Paris about the film, and she’d been "nothing but lovely and warm" to him.

Michael is set to premiere in theaters on April 24, 2026. The film has been in development since 2019 and stars Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Kat Graham and Michael's grandson Jafar Jackson acting debut as the “Beat It” singer.

