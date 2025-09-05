NEWS Paris Jackson Slams Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Colman Domingo, Says She Has '0 Percent Involvement' Source: MEGA Paris Jackson isn’t happy with the direction her father, Michael Jackson’s biopic, is heading and slammed comments Colman Domingo made about the film. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Updated 3:33 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson isn’t happy with the direction her father Michael Jackson’s biopic is heading. “[Colman], don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in lol. That is so weird,” Paris, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson Slammed Michael Jackson's Biopic

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson slammed Colman Domingo's recent comments.

Paris’ blunt social media message came two days after Colman Domingo, who stars in the film as her grandfather, Joe Jackson, told a news outlet that she was supportive of the biopic. The King of Pop’s only daughter confirmed that she had viewed an early draft of the film and wasn’t convinced after creators disregarded notes she made to the script. “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest [and] didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life,” she explained. “Not my monkeys, not my circus. G-- bless and godspeed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson 'Butted Out' From Production

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson said she 'butted out' from the film's creation.

In a follow-up video, Paris explained that she was informed that her notes wouldn’t be taken into consideration, so she “just butted out and left it alone.” “I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all,” she explained, adding the filmmakers were “going to make whatever they’re going to make.” She added, “A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Colman Domingo Said Paris Jackson Was 'Supportive' of Film

Source: MEGA Colman Jackson said Paris and Prince Jackson were 'very much in support' of the biopic.

This directly refutes Colman’s comments to a news outlet on August 31, where the Sing Sing actor, 55, said Paris and her brother, Prince Jackson, were “very much in support” of the biopic. "I'm excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together,” he explained while attending the amfAR benefit gala for AIDS research during the Venice Film Festival, where Paris also performed.

Colman Domingo 'Chatted Briefly' With Paris Jackson

Source: MEGA Colman Domingo stars in the new Michael Jackson biopic.