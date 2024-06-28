How a Passion for Dogs Inspired a Thriving Handmade Leather Art for Pets

During the pandemic, Hao Liang found inspiration in her beloved dog, Akasha, and started creating pet accessories. This bond led her to create The Windy Glow, a brand dedicated to crafting leather accessories for dogs and their owners.

"My dog Akasha is a pandemic pup," Liang recalls. "I constantly browsed high-quality leather pet accessories on social media during that time. Most were made in Europe, making them expensive and slow to ship. I wondered if I could make affordable, high-quality leather accessories in the U.S. That's how Windy Glow started."

Liang's journey began with the question of why these products should not be created locally. This led her to the Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts, where she honed her skills under the guidance of a master artisan. By November 1, 2022, she launched Windy Glow's online store.

Liang's academic background also influences her approach to craftsmanship. As a Ph.D. candidate in Philosophy with two master's degrees, she combines intellect and artistic creativity in her work.