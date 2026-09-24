Patrick Clancy Reveals the 'Miracle' Treatment That Helped Him Cope After His 3 Children's Murders
Sept. 24 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy went through a "miracle" treatment to cope with his three children's murders.
In an extended clip from his September 20 interview on CBS 60 Minutes, he got candid about how he dealt with trauma after his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, killed their three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan — in January 2023 due to postpartum psychosis.
Apparently, the 36-year-old used EMDR to face the murder of his kids "head on."
EMDR, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, is a psychotherapy treatment that helps people heal from the emotional distress and symptoms of traumatic events.
“It’s unpleasant but they get you used to dealing with that,” Patrick said. “And, eventually, you’re better at processing it … After I did it — all of those sessions — the waking up screaming, the horrible dreams, they mostly stopped. I mean, it was like a miracle.”
Patrick Clancy Says the 'Traumatic' Memories of His Children's Murders Were 'Overwhelming'
Further detailing his entire experience, Patrick shared that the “traumatic” memories from the event were “overwhelming.”
“I think the thing that helped the most was EMDR,” he said. “It’s a little unusual. They put you right back in that place that you’ve been trying to avoid for years and you face it head-on.”
Notably, this was the first time Patrick publicly opened up about his children's brutal killings and his experience throughout the same period since the Lindsay Clancy trial was declared a mistrial on September 4.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Patrick Shared the Wish He Made After Lindsay Strangled Their Kids
During the same interview, Patrick also got candid about the wish he made after the harrowing experience of witnessing his late beloved children get murdered at the hands of his then-wife.
“So, I didn’t have all the details of Callan’s condition,” Patrick said, referring to the former couple’s youngest child, who survived for a few days after the attacks. “I just knew that they got a heartbeat back. So, I remember … that night, I … really thought there was a chance that Callan would live.”
“And I remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I’d tell him about his brother and sister.’” he continued.
He then went on to confess how he was “holdin’ out hope” that Callan would survive.
“And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor,” Patrick recalled. “I saw the look on her face, and … I knew that it … it wasn’t gonna be … a good prognosis.”