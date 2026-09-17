or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Patrick Clancy
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Patrick Clancy Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His 3 Dead Kids in First Interview Since Ex Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial

pic of Patrick Clancy.
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE

Patrick Clancy spoke out for the first time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time since his ex Lindsay Clancy’s recent mistrial.

“I talk to them,” he said in his first interview with 60 Minutes about his dead children, whom Lindsay strangled to death.

Asked what he tells them, he said, "'Help me.' All the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Clancy Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CBSMORNINGS/INSTAGRAM

Patrick Clancy said he speaks to his children.

As OK! previously reported, Lindsay admitted she strangled the couple’s three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023.

Earlier this month, her murder trial ended in an 11-1 hung jury after one person declined to vote for her acquittal.

Lindsay’s lawyers argued she was suffering from postpartum depression and shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions.

“That was not the Lindsay that is now living amongst us,” her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said. “The person that committed this atrocious act was as a result of postpartum psychosis combined with the medications that she was provided.”

Article continues below advertisement

Conspiracy Theories Swirl

image of The pair shared three kids.
Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook

The pair shared three kids.

Meanwhile, Patrick, who remarried after his split from Lindsay, has been thrust into the spotlight due to conspiracy theories accusing him of killing their three children.

However, Lindsay’s defense attorney previously told NBC News his client wants the best for Patrick. “She knows, and it’s readily apparent that Patrick has been set upon and his life has been turned upside down into a nightmare that he doesn’t deserve. Period. Full stop,” Kevin said.

MORE ON:
Patrick Clancy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Patrick Clancy is now remarried.
Source: AP

Patrick Clancy is now remarried.

Patrick’s lawyers also released a statement of their own, saying the theories are a “campaign of misinformation,” adding that people are “publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

His lawyer added that “every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally,” and that “law enforcement has been notified.”

Lindsay Clancy Remains 'Suicidal'

image of Lindsay Clancy is on suicide watch, her attorney claims.
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy is on suicide watch, her attorney claims.

After the mistrial, Kevin sought a last-minute emergency stay to send jurors back to deliberations, but he was denied.

Since then, Lindsay is “not very good” and remains “suicidal” after her high-profile murder trial, according to Kevin.

“She’s strong. She has incredible family support,” he added. “But she is suicidal. I mean, she’s on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day.”

Kevin said she was not upset with anyone who testified against her. “She was hurt by the way they would talk about her and the way they would attack her. She was hurt, but she never once expressed anger towards anybody in the system,” he said. “She doesn’t have it in her DNA to be angry with anyone.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.