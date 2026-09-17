Patrick Clancy Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His 3 Dead Kids in First Interview Since Ex Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial
Sept. 17 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time since his ex Lindsay Clancy’s recent mistrial.
“I talk to them,” he said in his first interview with 60 Minutes about his dead children, whom Lindsay strangled to death.
Asked what he tells them, he said, "'Help me.' All the time.”
Patrick Clancy Speaks Out
As OK! previously reported, Lindsay admitted she strangled the couple’s three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023.
Earlier this month, her murder trial ended in an 11-1 hung jury after one person declined to vote for her acquittal.
Lindsay’s lawyers argued she was suffering from postpartum depression and shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions.
“That was not the Lindsay that is now living amongst us,” her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said. “The person that committed this atrocious act was as a result of postpartum psychosis combined with the medications that she was provided.”
Conspiracy Theories Swirl
Meanwhile, Patrick, who remarried after his split from Lindsay, has been thrust into the spotlight due to conspiracy theories accusing him of killing their three children.
However, Lindsay’s defense attorney previously told NBC News his client wants the best for Patrick. “She knows, and it’s readily apparent that Patrick has been set upon and his life has been turned upside down into a nightmare that he doesn’t deserve. Period. Full stop,” Kevin said.
- Lindsay Clancy Is on '24/7 Suicide Watch' But Has 'Incredible Family Support,' Her Lawyer Reveals After Mistrial: 'I Worry About Her Every Day'
- Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Clancy and New Wife Spotted 'Visibly Stressed' and 'Pacing in Circles' as Murder Trial Nears Closing Arguments
- Lindsay Clancy Psychologist Says Accused Murderer Is 'Extremely Well-Regarded' at Tewksbury Hospital and 'Thinks of Her Late Children ‘Every Single Day'
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Patrick’s lawyers also released a statement of their own, saying the theories are a “campaign of misinformation,” adding that people are “publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”
His lawyer added that “every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally,” and that “law enforcement has been notified.”
Lindsay Clancy Remains 'Suicidal'
After the mistrial, Kevin sought a last-minute emergency stay to send jurors back to deliberations, but he was denied.
Since then, Lindsay is “not very good” and remains “suicidal” after her high-profile murder trial, according to Kevin.
“She’s strong. She has incredible family support,” he added. “But she is suicidal. I mean, she’s on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day.”
Kevin said she was not upset with anyone who testified against her. “She was hurt by the way they would talk about her and the way they would attack her. She was hurt, but she never once expressed anger towards anybody in the system,” he said. “She doesn’t have it in her DNA to be angry with anyone.”