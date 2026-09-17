Patrick Clancy Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His 3 Dead Kids in First Interview Since Ex Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial

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Patrick Clancy is speaking out for the first time since his ex Lindsay Clancy’s recent mistrial. “I talk to them,” he said in his first interview with 60 Minutes about his dead children, whom Lindsay strangled to death. Asked what he tells them, he said, "'Help me.' All the time.”

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Patrick Clancy Speaks Out

As OK! previously reported, Lindsay admitted she strangled the couple’s three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023. Earlier this month, her murder trial ended in an 11-1 hung jury after one person declined to vote for her acquittal. Lindsay’s lawyers argued she was suffering from postpartum depression and shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions. “That was not the Lindsay that is now living amongst us,” her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said. “The person that committed this atrocious act was as a result of postpartum psychosis combined with the medications that she was provided.”

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Conspiracy Theories Swirl

Source: Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook The pair shared three kids.

Meanwhile, Patrick, who remarried after his split from Lindsay, has been thrust into the spotlight due to conspiracy theories accusing him of killing their three children. However, Lindsay’s defense attorney previously told NBC News his client wants the best for Patrick. “She knows, and it’s readily apparent that Patrick has been set upon and his life has been turned upside down into a nightmare that he doesn’t deserve. Period. Full stop,” Kevin said.

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Source: AP Patrick Clancy is now remarried.

Patrick’s lawyers also released a statement of their own, saying the theories are a “campaign of misinformation,” adding that people are “publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.” His lawyer added that “every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally,” and that “law enforcement has been notified.”

Lindsay Clancy Remains 'Suicidal'

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy is on suicide watch, her attorney claims.