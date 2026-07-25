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Is Patrick Dempsey Going Into Politics? The Actor's U.S. Senate Rumors Explained

patrick dempsey maine senate race politics
Source: MEGA

Patrick Dempsey addressed whether he plans to run for the U.S. Senate in an op-ed.

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July 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Speculation that Patrick Dempsey could pursue a U.S. Senate seat mounted ahead of the 2026 U.S. Senate elections.

The political buzz surrounding the Grey's Anatomy actor began after Graham Platner, the oyster farmer who secured the Democratic nomination in June, was accused by a former girlfriend of sexual assault. While he denied the accusations, Platner announced his decision to end his pursuit of Maine's U.S. Senate seat in an 11-minute video on X.

With the Maine Democratic Party only having until July 27 to name a replacement candidate, Dempsey emerged as a potential last-minute contender.

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Is Patrick Dempsey Considering a U.S. Senate Run?

patrick dempsey maine senate race politics
Source: MEGA

Patrick Dempsey sparked speculation he was planning to enter politics.

Amid the speculation, Dempsey confirmed he would not run for the U.S. Senate in an op-ed published by the Portland Press Herald on July 8.

"Over the past several days, I've been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate?" he wrote. "It's flattering, and I don't take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I'm concerned about the direction our country is heading."

The Lewiston area native revealed he "gave it a real thought" after asking himself if he could "make a meaningful difference."

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How Did Patrick Dempsey Respond to the Senate Speculation?

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patrick dempsey maine senate race politics
Source: MEGA

Patrick Dempsey wrote an op-ed regarding the rumors.

In the same op-ed, Dempsey explained why he ruled out a U.S. Senate bid.

"As I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?" said Dempsey. "After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn't honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I've already built."

He continued, "The Dempsey Center has shown me what's possible when people put aside differences and focus on helping one another. I've watched volunteers, healthcare professionals, small businesses, major corporations, donors and neighbors come together for one purpose: caring for people during some of the hardest moments of their lives."

The Memory of a Killer star founded the Dempsey Center in 2008 to provide "personalized and comprehensive cancer care at no cost."

Did Patrick Dempsey Endorse Another Potential Candidate?

patrick dempsey maine senate race politics
Source: MEGA

U.S. Representative Jared Golden also said he had no interest in running.

Dempsey did not throw his support behind another candidate in the piece, but he urged the public to "choose a candidate who offers a new approach to how we govern ourselves."

"I want someone who leads with empathy," he expressed. "Someone who listens before speaking, who has the courage to work with people they disagree with and who understands that public office isn't about power. It's about service."

He continued, "Most of all, I want integrity. That may sound idealistic today, but it shouldn't."

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