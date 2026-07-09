Patrick Dempsey Shuts Down Senate Bid Speculation After Maine Race Shake-Up
July 9 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Patrick Dempsey confirmed he would not run for the U.S. Senate after speculation grew that he could enter Maine’s 2026 race.
"Over the past several days, I’ve been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate?" Dempsey wrote in an op-ed published by the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday, July 8.
After careful thought, Dempsey said he realized his contribution would be greater outside elected office.
"As I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?" he wrote. "After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn’t honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I’ve already built."
Patrick Dempsey Said Public Office Wasn't the Right Path for Him
The Enchanted star said he seriously considered the possibility because of his deep connection to his home state.
Dempsey further wrote, "It’s flattering, and I don’t take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I’m concerned about the direction our country is heading."
He said the idea made him reflect on the kind of leadership he believes people deserve.
"I want someone who leads with empathy. Someone who listens before speaking, who has the courage to work with people they disagree with and who understands that public office isn’t about power. It’s about service," he added.
Dempsey, who grew up outside the Lewiston-Auburn area, also pointed to his work with the Dempsey Center, the organization he founded to provide free cancer care and support services.
Through that work, he said he has learned that "Healthcare shouldn’t be a partisan issue."
While he acknowledged that issues like healthcare and education remain deeply personal to him, he concluded that serving in Congress was not the best way for him to make a difference.
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Patrick Dempsey Urges Leaders to Put People Before Party
Dempsey encouraged readers to consider how they can help their own communities, regardless of their profession or political beliefs.
He wrote, "That’s the work I want to keep doing. So no, I’m not running for office. But I am asking something of the people who do," before urging public officials to "Lead with humility. Tell the truth. Put people before party."
Senate Race Faces Uncertainty After Candidate Withdraws
Dempsey's statement came as Maine's Senate race was thrown into turmoil after Democratic candidate Graham Cunningham Platner suspended his campaign.
Platner announced on Wednesday, July 8, that he planned to withdraw from the race after allegations of sexual assault surfaced publicly.
In an 11-minute video posted on X, he said, "We believe that for the movement to continue, it can't be me. And for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations," and confirmed he intended to file paperwork to end his campaign.
However, Platner has denied the allegations. The accusations were detailed in a Politico report published on Monday, July 6.
Jenny Racicot, a Maine resident, alleged that Platner entered her home without permission in late 2021 while intoxicated and sexually assaulted her.
The allegations followed a separate controversy involving Platner's campaign. In late May, his team confirmed that he had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with several women after marrying his wife, Amy Gertner.