Politics Patrick Dempsey Shuts Down Senate Bid Speculation After Maine Race Shake-Up Source: MEGA Patrick Dempsey ruled out a run for Maine's U.S. Senate seat, saying he can make a greater impact through his existing charitable work. Ayesha Zafar July 9 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Patrick Dempsey confirmed he would not run for the U.S. Senate after speculation grew that he could enter Maine’s 2026 race. "Over the past several days, I’ve been asked a question more than once: Would you ever run for the United States Senate?" Dempsey wrote in an op-ed published by the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday, July 8. After careful thought, Dempsey said he realized his contribution would be greater outside elected office. "As I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?" he wrote. "After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no. Not because public service isn’t honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I’ve already built."

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Patrick Dempsey Said Public Office Wasn't the Right Path for Him

Source: MEGA Patrick Dempsey addressed speculation about a possible Senate campaign in an op-ed published by Portland Press Herald.

The Enchanted star said he seriously considered the possibility because of his deep connection to his home state. Dempsey further wrote, "It’s flattering, and I don’t take it lightly. I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I’m concerned about the direction our country is heading." He said the idea made him reflect on the kind of leadership he believes people deserve. "I want someone who leads with empathy. Someone who listens before speaking, who has the courage to work with people they disagree with and who understands that public office isn’t about power. It’s about service," he added.

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Source: MEGA Patrick Dempsey said his work with the Dempsey Center reinforced his belief that healthcare should not be a partisan issue.

Dempsey, who grew up outside the Lewiston-Auburn area, also pointed to his work with the Dempsey Center, the organization he founded to provide free cancer care and support services. Through that work, he said he has learned that "Healthcare shouldn’t be a partisan issue." While he acknowledged that issues like healthcare and education remain deeply personal to him, he concluded that serving in Congress was not the best way for him to make a difference.

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Patrick Dempsey Urges Leaders to Put People Before Party

Source: MEGA The Grey’s Anatomy star said he wanted leaders who showed empathy and prioritized service over power.

Dempsey encouraged readers to consider how they can help their own communities, regardless of their profession or political beliefs. He wrote, "That’s the work I want to keep doing. So no, I’m not running for office. But I am asking something of the people who do," before urging public officials to "Lead with humility. Tell the truth. Put people before party."

Senate Race Faces Uncertainty After Candidate Withdraws

Source: @grahamformaine/Twitter Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner announced he was suspending his campaign and planned to withdraw from Maine’s Senate race.