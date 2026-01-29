or
Patrick Dempsey Gushes Over Wife Jillian After Couple Nearly Got Divorced in 2015: Watch

Photo of Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Patrick Dempsey praised wife Jillian, whom he nearly divorced in 2015.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey are stronger than ever.

During the Thursday, January 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 60, praised his “amazing” wife, 11 years after the stars almost split.

In January 2015, Jillian filed for divorce, but after a year of couples therapy, they ultimately did not separate. Now, Patrick has nothing but positive words for his woman, whom he has been married to for 27 years.

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Patrick Dempsey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

He recalled Jillian surprising him the night before his 60th birthday on January 13 while he was working.

“I have an amazing wife. She’s an amazing woman. She has a great career. She’s a great mom,” said the Grey’s Anatomy star, who shares children Talula, 23, Darby, 18, and Sullivan, 18, with the makeup artist.

He reminisced over the first time he met his wife and instantly recognized their potential.

“I knew when I walked in…she had a salon that she owned in Hollywood. I walked in, I saw her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to marry that woman,’” he remembered.

Image of Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have been married for 27 years.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have been married for 27 years.

However, it took Patrick a “few years” before they went on their first date.

“Were you nervous to ask her?” co-host Jenna Bush Hager pressed.

“It’s a long story,” the TV star insisted. “I won’t get into it.”

Dempsey shouted out Jillian, who sat in the audience at the NBC studio watching him shoot his segment.

“She’s here. She does my hair and my makeup. That’s why it looks so good…” the 60-year-old said. “She’s so shy, [but] she’s absolutely beautiful.”

image of The pair briefly broke up over a decade ago.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

The pair briefly broke up over a decade ago.

Jenna dove into questions about Patrick’s family, asking whether his children ever help him go over his scripts.

“My daughter’s very good at that. My son as well. They’re very straightforward when it comes to their opinions," he explained.

When Did Patrick Dempsey Almost Get Divorced From Jillian Dempsey?

Image of Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink almost got divorced in 2015.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink almost got divorced in 2015.

The children have always been the pair's top priority — even when they were going through their temporary divorce proceedings.

They wrote in a shared statement in 2015, "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage. Our primary concern remains the well-being of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time.”

Patrick Dempsey Wanted to 'Do the Work' to Revive His Marriage

image of Patrick Dempsey and his wife resolved their marital issues.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Dempsey and his wife resolved their marital issues.

By May 2016, Patrick confirmed that they had reconciled.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” he told an outlet in September of that year. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started…It’s always destabilizing when you’re potentially breaking up a family or you have a big section of your life that’s ending.”

The Memory of a Killer star added, “Everybody has their own path. Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

