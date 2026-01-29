Patrick Dempsey Gushes Over Wife Jillian After Couple Nearly Got Divorced in 2015: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey are stronger than ever. During the Thursday, January 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 60, praised his “amazing” wife, 11 years after the stars almost split. In January 2015, Jillian filed for divorce, but after a year of couples therapy, they ultimately did not separate. Now, Patrick has nothing but positive words for his woman, whom he has been married to for 27 years.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Patrick Dempsey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

He recalled Jillian surprising him the night before his 60th birthday on January 13 while he was working. “I have an amazing wife. She’s an amazing woman. She has a great career. She’s a great mom,” said the Grey’s Anatomy star, who shares children Talula, 23, Darby, 18, and Sullivan, 18, with the makeup artist. He reminisced over the first time he met his wife and instantly recognized their potential. “I knew when I walked in…she had a salon that she owned in Hollywood. I walked in, I saw her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to marry that woman,’” he remembered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have been married for 27 years.

However, it took Patrick a “few years” before they went on their first date. “Were you nervous to ask her?” co-host Jenna Bush Hager pressed. “It’s a long story,” the TV star insisted. “I won’t get into it.” Dempsey shouted out Jillian, who sat in the audience at the NBC studio watching him shoot his segment. “She’s here. She does my hair and my makeup. That’s why it looks so good…” the 60-year-old said. “She’s so shy, [but] she’s absolutely beautiful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube The pair briefly broke up over a decade ago.

Jenna dove into questions about Patrick’s family, asking whether his children ever help him go over his scripts. “My daughter’s very good at that. My son as well. They’re very straightforward when it comes to their opinions," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Patrick Dempsey Almost Get Divorced From Jillian Dempsey?

Source: MEGA Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink almost got divorced in 2015.

The children have always been the pair's top priority — even when they were going through their temporary divorce proceedings. They wrote in a shared statement in 2015, "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage. Our primary concern remains the well-being of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family's privacy at this very sensitive time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Dempsey Wanted to 'Do the Work' to Revive His Marriage

Source: MEGA Patrick Dempsey and his wife resolved their marital issues.