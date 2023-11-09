Patrick Dempsey Trolled for Earning 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title: 'Maybe in 2008'
Patrick Dempsey won the title of the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2023 — but some fans were left supportive yet perplexed by the choice.
The 57-year-old has been acting professionally since the '80s, but the Hollywood heartthrob shot back to fame nearly 20 years ago after making his debut as neurosurgeon Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy in 2005.
As for how Dempsey felt about earning the coveted title, he admitted he was "completely shocked."
"Then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!" he joked in a recent interview. "I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."
"I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life," he added. "It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."
Dempsey noted that his kids — Talula, 21, twins Sullivan and Darby, 16 — were likely "going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be."
However, it wasn't only his children picking on him. Social media users also poked fun at the Made of Honor star.
"Maybe in 2008," one person quipped, while another agreed, writing, "Did I time travel? Is this a flashback to 15 years ago?"
"I mean yes he is v attractive but it’s not 2005, why couldn’t y'all pick someone more relevant?" another pointed out, while a fourth penned, "A bit past due... but it could’ve been worse."
Others suggested who they thought would be more worthy of the title — and many votes went to The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal.
"Are you guys for real? It was the year of Pedro Pascal. He was the biggest star of the year," a fan said of The Mandalorian actor. "Patrick is fine and all but not super relevant. Y’all missed the mark on this one."
"I’m sorry, you’re telling me on this, the year 2023, the year of Pedro Pascal, he ISN’T this year’s sexiest man alive?!?!" as second posted, with a third penning, "Really? ... Pedro Pascal was right there! "
Other names mentioned by fans as potential contenders included Zac Efron, Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill.
Dempsey spoke with People about his "World's Sexiest Man" title.