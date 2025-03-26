or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Patrick Schwarzenegger
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Patrick Schwarzenegger Admits He'll Watch Upcoming 'Crazy' Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Without His Parents: 'Nerve-Wracking' 

Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted he's watching the 'crazy' upcoming 'White Lotus' episodes without his parents.

By:

March 26 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger is shielding his famous dad Arnold's eyes from the upcoming "bonkers" White Lotus episodes.

On a March 25 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 31-year-old admitted he will be watching the final two episodes of the series separate from his parents due to some potentially-graphic scenes.

“It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off," Schwarzenegger confessed. "But I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them.”

Article continues below advertisement
patrick schwarzenegger
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted it was 'nerve-wracking' watching 'The White Lotus' with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

In a game of "Fast Five," Barrymore surprised the actor with rapid-fire questions from his mom, Maria Shriver, including what episode he's most nervous for her to watch. She revealed he seemed scared for her to watch every episode so far and tried to convince her that his nude scenes were filmed with a prosthetic.

Barrymore followed up by asking what he would do if there was a viewing party, to which he replied he would "definitely take a bathroom break" to avoid confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick
Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube

Patrick Schwarzenegger said the upcoming 'White Lotus' episodes are 'bonkers.'

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout Season 3 of The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger's character, Saxon, has been presented nude several times and, most recently, engaging in sexual activity with his brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola). The two were dared to kiss in Episode 5, although Lochlan desired more than a quick peck.

In the March 23 episode, there is an intimate moment where Lochlan is in bed with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) while pleasuring Saxon.

MORE ON:
Patrick Schwarzenegger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
white lotus
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger is nervous for his parents to watch upcoming 'White Lotus' episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike Schwarzenegger, Nivola, 21, is keeping his parents in the loop about the incest scenes.

"I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets," he told Variety on March 23. "I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs."

Article continues below advertisement
white lotus
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola have intimate scenes together in 'The White Lotus.'

Nivola and Schwarzenegger are close friends in real life, which presents a challenge when they have to portray romantic chemistry on screen.

"It was easier to do things with Charlotte because there were no stakes. It’s just this person I’ve just met. But Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f----- up," he explained.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.