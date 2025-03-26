Patrick Schwarzenegger Admits He'll Watch Upcoming 'Crazy' Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Without His Parents: 'Nerve-Wracking'
Patrick Schwarzenegger is shielding his famous dad Arnold's eyes from the upcoming "bonkers" White Lotus episodes.
On a March 25 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 31-year-old admitted he will be watching the final two episodes of the series separate from his parents due to some potentially-graphic scenes.
“It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off," Schwarzenegger confessed. "But I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them.”
In a game of "Fast Five," Barrymore surprised the actor with rapid-fire questions from his mom, Maria Shriver, including what episode he's most nervous for her to watch. She revealed he seemed scared for her to watch every episode so far and tried to convince her that his nude scenes were filmed with a prosthetic.
Barrymore followed up by asking what he would do if there was a viewing party, to which he replied he would "definitely take a bathroom break" to avoid confrontation.
Throughout Season 3 of The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger's character, Saxon, has been presented nude several times and, most recently, engaging in sexual activity with his brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola). The two were dared to kiss in Episode 5, although Lochlan desired more than a quick peck.
In the March 23 episode, there is an intimate moment where Lochlan is in bed with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) while pleasuring Saxon.
Unlike Schwarzenegger, Nivola, 21, is keeping his parents in the loop about the incest scenes.
"I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets," he told Variety on March 23. "I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs."
Nivola and Schwarzenegger are close friends in real life, which presents a challenge when they have to portray romantic chemistry on screen.
"It was easier to do things with Charlotte because there were no stakes. It’s just this person I’ve just met. But Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f----- up," he explained.