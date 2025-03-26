Patrick Schwarzenegger Admits He'll Watch Upcoming 'Crazy' Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Without His Parents: 'Nerve-Wracking' 

Patrick Schwarzenegger is shielding his famous dad Arnold's eyes from the upcoming "bonkers" White Lotus episodes.

On a March 25 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 31-year-old admitted he will be watching the final two episodes of the series separate from his parents due to some potentially-graphic scenes.

“It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off," Schwarzenegger confessed. "But I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them.”