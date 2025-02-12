or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoNEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Son Patrick About His Nude Scene in 'The White Lotus': 'Apple Doesn't Fall Far From Tree'

patrick schwarzenegger nude scene white lotus arnold jokes
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger playfully teased his son Patrick about his nude scene in 'The White Lotus.'

By:

Feb. 12 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Like father, like son!

Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t resist teasing his son Patrick Schwarzenegger about his latest role in Season 3 of The White Lotus — especially after learning about a certain revealing scene.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood icon took to Instagram to share a proud (and playful) moment from Patrick’s big night at the show’s premiere on Monday, February 10, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere,” Arnold wrote alongside a photo of them together.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger apple fall far tree white lotus
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger playfully teased his son Patrick about his steamy scene in 'The White Lotus.'

Article continues below advertisement

“What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of The Terminator franchise know Arnold is no stranger to on-screen nudity, famously appearing in the buff as his cyborg assassin character. Now, it looks like Patrick is carrying on the tradition — though it's in a different capacity.

In The White Lotus Season 3, Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey). The highly anticipated season, created by Mike White, premieres on HBO on February 16.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger teases son patrick nude scene white lotus
Source: MEGA

The actor is the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The premiere turned into a full family affair, with his loved ones showing up to support him on the red carpet.

Alongside Arnold, the 30-year-old actor posed for photos with his mother, Maria Shriver, brother-in-law Chris Pratt, siblings Christina, 31, Katherine, 35, and Christopher, 27, as well as his fiancée, Abby Champion.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the event, Maria shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram Stories, capturing the family’s excitement.

“Okay, I’m getting ready — we’re going to The White Lotus premiere to cheer Patrick on,” she said in the video while dressed in a sleek white suit. “We’re so excited. Yay!”

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger son patrick white lotus nude scene
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver share four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher.

Article continues below advertisement

She then panned the camera to Christopher and Christina, asking, “Where are we going?”

Christina responded with a laugh, stating, “To see Rico,” using Patrick’s nickname.

Abby joined in on the excitement, clapping and adding, “White Lotus premiere for Patrick! We’re ready!”

Article continues below advertisement
arnold patrick schwarzenegger white lotus nude scene tease
Source: MEGA

'The White Lotus' is set to premiere on February 16.

Patrick and Abby's red carpet moment comes as they prepare to tie the knot later this year. Reflecting on their decade-long relationship, Patrick recently told People how their bond has deepened over time.

“Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming,” he said. "It's been kind of fun to climb that journey as one.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.