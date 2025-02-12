Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Son Patrick About His Nude Scene in 'The White Lotus': 'Apple Doesn't Fall Far From Tree'
Like father, like son!
Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t resist teasing his son Patrick Schwarzenegger about his latest role in Season 3 of The White Lotus — especially after learning about a certain revealing scene.
The Hollywood icon took to Instagram to share a proud (and playful) moment from Patrick’s big night at the show’s premiere on Monday, February 10, at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.
“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere,” Arnold wrote alongside a photo of them together.
“What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me,” he added.
Fans of The Terminator franchise know Arnold is no stranger to on-screen nudity, famously appearing in the buff as his cyborg assassin character. Now, it looks like Patrick is carrying on the tradition — though it's in a different capacity.
In The White Lotus Season 3, Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey). The highly anticipated season, created by Mike White, premieres on HBO on February 16.
The premiere turned into a full family affair, with his loved ones showing up to support him on the red carpet.
Alongside Arnold, the 30-year-old actor posed for photos with his mother, Maria Shriver, brother-in-law Chris Pratt, siblings Christina, 31, Katherine, 35, and Christopher, 27, as well as his fiancée, Abby Champion.
Ahead of the event, Maria shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram Stories, capturing the family’s excitement.
“Okay, I’m getting ready — we’re going to The White Lotus premiere to cheer Patrick on,” she said in the video while dressed in a sleek white suit. “We’re so excited. Yay!”
She then panned the camera to Christopher and Christina, asking, “Where are we going?”
Christina responded with a laugh, stating, “To see Rico,” using Patrick’s nickname.
Abby joined in on the excitement, clapping and adding, “White Lotus premiere for Patrick! We’re ready!”
Patrick and Abby's red carpet moment comes as they prepare to tie the knot later this year. Reflecting on their decade-long relationship, Patrick recently told People how their bond has deepened over time.
“Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming,” he said. "It's been kind of fun to climb that journey as one.”