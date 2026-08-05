Patton Oswalt Admits 'The Pitt' Was His Latest TV Binge: 'That Was a Master Class'

Article continues below advertisement

Patton Oswalt, the renowned comedian and actor, recently shared insights about his favorite TV shows, books, and personal anecdotes in an interview with Us Weekly. Oswalt, 57, expressed his admiration for the Noah Wyle medical drama, The Pitt, stating, “Season 1 of The Pitt [was the last thing I binged].”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE; MEGA Patton Oswalt praised 'The Pitt' as the latest show he binge-watched.

He elaborated on his favorite episode, saying, “The whole show was amazing but episode 12? The mass shooting? That was a master class — acting, writing, directing, all of it. Had to watch that episode twice.”

Article continues below advertisement

Personal Favorites and Nostalgia

Source: MEGA Patton Oswalt reflected on childhood influences and early life.

In addition to discussing The Pitt, Oswalt opened up about his favorite way to spend a Saturday. He enjoys sleeping in and then relaxing on his front porch with a cup of tea and a good book. This candid detail highlights his laid-back lifestyle. Oswalt also reflected on his childhood heroes, mentioning Charles Schulz, Vincent Price, and The Six Million Dollar Man as significant influences on his life. He fondly recalled his first car, a 1985 Nissan Sentra, humorously describing it as a “death-box with a tape player.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Focus on Philanthropy

Source: MEGA The comedian also highlighted his dedication to philanthropy.

In his feature, Oswalt emphasized his dedication to philanthropy, particularly through Alice’s Kids, a charity that provides funds for at-risk youth. “They’re this amazing group who provide funds for at-risk kids, anonymously,” he stated, showcasing his commitment to helping those in need. Oswalt’s love for the animated film Ratatouille is evident as he mentioned that Remy is the character fans want to talk to him about most. He also expressed a desire for a lasting legacy, jokingly stating, “I hope my legacy is my amazing scrambled eggs.”

Source: MEGA Fans looked ahead to his upcoming comedy special on YouTube.