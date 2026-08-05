Patton Oswalt Admits 'The Pitt' Was His Latest TV Binge: 'That Was a Master Class'
Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Patton Oswalt, the renowned comedian and actor, recently shared insights about his favorite TV shows, books, and personal anecdotes in an interview with Us Weekly.
Oswalt, 57, expressed his admiration for the Noah Wyle medical drama, The Pitt, stating, “Season 1 of The Pitt [was the last thing I binged].”
He elaborated on his favorite episode, saying, “The whole show was amazing but episode 12? The mass shooting? That was a master class — acting, writing, directing, all of it. Had to watch that episode twice.”
Personal Favorites and Nostalgia
In addition to discussing The Pitt, Oswalt opened up about his favorite way to spend a Saturday. He enjoys sleeping in and then relaxing on his front porch with a cup of tea and a good book. This candid detail highlights his laid-back lifestyle.
Oswalt also reflected on his childhood heroes, mentioning Charles Schulz, Vincent Price, and The Six Million Dollar Man as significant influences on his life. He fondly recalled his first car, a 1985 Nissan Sentra, humorously describing it as a “death-box with a tape player.”
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A Focus on Philanthropy
In his feature, Oswalt emphasized his dedication to philanthropy, particularly through Alice’s Kids, a charity that provides funds for at-risk youth. “They’re this amazing group who provide funds for at-risk kids, anonymously,” he stated, showcasing his commitment to helping those in need.
Oswalt’s love for the animated film Ratatouille is evident as he mentioned that Remy is the character fans want to talk to him about most. He also expressed a desire for a lasting legacy, jokingly stating, “I hope my legacy is my amazing scrambled eggs.”