'The Pitt' Season 2: Cast Shake-Up, Plot, Release Date and More Updates

Prepare the scalpel! Another surgical suspense awaits on The Pitt, as the hit show scrubs back in for another season.

In February, the network officially announced the series' renewal after the first season arrived on Max.

"It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement to Variety.

She added, "Our collaboration with [producer] John Wells, [show creator] R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season."

Meanwhile, Wells, Gemmill and Wyle issued a joint statement as they expressed how "excited and delighted" they were "with the audience response for [their] first season of The Pitt."

They continued, "[We] can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season."

A February report by Deadline also confirmed that production has begun on the new season.