or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > TV
OK LogoPHOTOS

'The Pitt' Season 2: Cast Shake-Up, Plot, Release Date and More Updates

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

One key cast member will no longer return for the second season of 'The Pitt.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is There Season 2 of 'The Pitt'?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

HBO Max confirmed the next installment of 'The Pitt.'

Prepare the scalpel! Another surgical suspense awaits on The Pitt, as the hit show scrubs back in for another season.

In February, the network officially announced the series' renewal after the first season arrived on Max.

"It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement to Variety.

She added, "Our collaboration with [producer] John Wells, [show creator] R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season."

Meanwhile, Wells, Gemmill and Wyle issued a joint statement as they expressed how "excited and delighted" they were "with the audience response for [their] first season of The Pitt."

They continued, "[We] can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season."

A February report by Deadline also confirmed that production has begun on the new season.

Article continues below advertisement

When Does 'The Pitt' Season 2 Take Place?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

'The Pitt' was officially renewed for Season 2 after the series premiered.

According to Gemmill, The Pitt Season 2 will be set during the Fourth of July, 10 months after the events of the first season.

"Nine, basically 10 months later, gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim, and catch up with everyone," the creator told TV Line.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'The Pitt' Season 2 About?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

'The Pitt' Season 2 will have 15 episodes.

The official synopsis for The Pitt Season 2 has not been announced, but Gemmill and Wells confirmed they had begun discussing the themes with experts and medical professionals.

He explained to TheWrap, "We're talking to immigration specialists, autism specialists. We're talking to PTSD specialists, because everybody has gone through this trauma now, as well. If you can think of it, we're talking about it."

Meanwhile, Wells said there was "no lack of subjects" as they consulted physicians and nurses in the field while working on the series.

"We're not going to run out of those issues anytime soon," the producer teased.

MORE ON:
TV

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Pitt' Season 2?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

One cast member will not return for 'The Pitt' Season 2.

Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, is back to reprise his role in the new season.

Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Gerran Howell (Whitaker) and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans) are also returning alongside Wyle.

The Pitt Season 2 also welcomes newcomers, including Sepideh Moafi, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Not Returning for 'The Pitt' Season 2?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

'The Pitt' Season 2 also has newcomers.

The Pitt Season 2 also moves forward without Tracy Ifeachor, who decided to leave the series after playing Dr. Heather Collins.

Before her departure was confirmed, Ifeachor already hinted at her exit on July 10.

"What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax," she shared on Instagram. "It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me."

Article continues below advertisement

When Is 'The Pitt' Season 2 Premiering?

the pitt season cast shakeup plot release date more
Source: Warrick Page/Max

'The Pitt' Season 1 premiered in January and wrapped in April.

The second season of The Pitt is set to premiere on Max in January 2026, Max CEO Casey Bloys announced during an interview with Vulture in March.

"This model of more episodes cuts down on the . On the platform, we have shows like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and , which, because of how they're made, can take two years to make," he shared.

Bloys also confirmed there would be 15 episodes in the upcoming installment, which he reportedly appreciates about the show.

He added, "That's a really great addition to what we're already doing on the platform. And I'd like to do more shows in this model."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.