Article continues below advertisement
Inside Paul McCartney's Secrets to Aging Gracefully — and How He's 'More Energetic Than Ever'

Photo of Paul McCartney
Source: Mega

At 82, Paul McCartney credits vegetarianism, meditation, and staying active for his youthful energy.

By:

April 19 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

At 82, Paul McCartney is showing the world how to age in style!

The legendary Beatle still lives life to the fullest, with insiders crediting his active lifestyle and healthy habits for his seemingly endless energy and vibrant social personality.

"He’ll be bouncing around like a 40-something for many more years to come!" the insider shared with Closer.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul McCartney
Source: Mega

Rock legend Paul McCartney is not slowing down!

Article continues below advertisement

Paparazzi even caught the beloved musician hopping out of a black SUV on his way to the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special after-party. The insider noted that the musician is a "total night owl" despite his age.

"There is no hipper 80-something on the planet than Paul. He’s a regular at all the hotspots. It’s St. Barth’s in the winter for him, he hits up SoHo House in London when he’s there, he’s a member of a bunch of the best private clubs all over the world," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul McCartney
Source: Mega

Daily meditation, yoga and organic meals keeps Paul McCartney feeling young, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond the glitz and glam, McCartney’s passion for performing keeps him young.

"He still loves performing and is in good enough shape to do it," the source explained.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, it all comes down to the healthy habits he cultivated post-Beatles. "He’s been a vegetarian since 1975 and he credits that with his incredible health. He’s much more energetic than a lot of guys his age."

Beyond diet, McCartney has also been meditating daily since the '60s and incorporates yoga into his routine.

MORE ON:
Paul McCartney

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Source: Mega

At 82, Paul McCartney still loves performing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Staying supple is a key part of feeling vital," the source said, noting that he loves to go dancing with his wife and indulge in good organic food. "People always say he’s found the fountain of youth, and it seems to be true."

Article continues below advertisement

But McCartney isn’t the only Beatle thriving into his golden years. Bandmate Ringo Starr keeps going thanks to similar healthy habits.

"Ringo loves his life; he feels like the luckiest guy in the world, and he wakes up every morning grateful for his life," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney
Source: Mega

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only surviving Beatles members.

Both legends have embraced meditation since their youth with the Beatles.

As the two surviving original Beatles continue to shine, it’s clear: they’ve got longevity locked down.

