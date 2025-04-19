Inside Paul McCartney's Secrets to Aging Gracefully — and How He's 'More Energetic Than Ever'
At 82, Paul McCartney is showing the world how to age in style!
The legendary Beatle still lives life to the fullest, with insiders crediting his active lifestyle and healthy habits for his seemingly endless energy and vibrant social personality.
"He’ll be bouncing around like a 40-something for many more years to come!" the insider shared with Closer.
Paparazzi even caught the beloved musician hopping out of a black SUV on his way to the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special after-party. The insider noted that the musician is a "total night owl" despite his age.
"There is no hipper 80-something on the planet than Paul. He’s a regular at all the hotspots. It’s St. Barth’s in the winter for him, he hits up SoHo House in London when he’s there, he’s a member of a bunch of the best private clubs all over the world," the insider added.
Beyond the glitz and glam, McCartney’s passion for performing keeps him young.
"He still loves performing and is in good enough shape to do it," the source explained.
According to the insider, it all comes down to the healthy habits he cultivated post-Beatles. "He’s been a vegetarian since 1975 and he credits that with his incredible health. He’s much more energetic than a lot of guys his age."
Beyond diet, McCartney has also been meditating daily since the '60s and incorporates yoga into his routine.
"Staying supple is a key part of feeling vital," the source said, noting that he loves to go dancing with his wife and indulge in good organic food. "People always say he’s found the fountain of youth, and it seems to be true."
But McCartney isn’t the only Beatle thriving into his golden years. Bandmate Ringo Starr keeps going thanks to similar healthy habits.
"Ringo loves his life; he feels like the luckiest guy in the world, and he wakes up every morning grateful for his life," the insider shared.
Both legends have embraced meditation since their youth with the Beatles.
As the two surviving original Beatles continue to shine, it’s clear: they’ve got longevity locked down.