Paul McCartney, 82, Wears Hearing Aids as He Excitedly Greets Fans Outside of Madrid Hotel: Photos
Paul McCartney's still got it at age 82!
In photos obtained by OK!, the former Beatles member could be seen greeting fans outside of the Ritz hotel in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, December 9.
McCartney, who was wearing hearing aids at the time, appeared in great spirits as he happily made himself visible to a crowd of supporters. For the occasion, he stayed warm with a stylish flannel jacket. His gray facial hair formed a light mustache and scruff around his jawline.
After greeting fans, he headed into a black vehicle outside of the lavish property, where he had been staying with his daughter Mary, 55, during the latest stop of his Got Back Tour.
Paul had back-to-back shows at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Monday and Tuesday, December 10. His tour — which began in April 2022 — is scheduled to end on Thursday, December 19, at The O2 in London, England.
Being spotted with hearing aids in his ears isn't new for the "Here Comes the Sun" singer, as he's been wearing the assisted device for years due to problems resulting from performing on stages worldwide for more than six decades and counting.
During a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Paul's hearing aid even accidentally fell out of his ear.
At the time, the reporter speaking with Paul said the famed musician "rolled his eyes" before using his finger to "push the wormy apparatus back in place."
Paul recently revealed his favorite songs to play on the Got Back Tour ahead of its conclusion later this month.
"I like 'Come On to Me,'" he said regarding a song from his 2018 studio album Egypt Station during a backstage Q&A at his tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "That’s always good fun."
"I also like 'Hey Jude' because everyone in the crowd seems to be singing it," Paul added. "So it brings everyone together in the spirit of peace and love."
"Ringo [Starr] would be happy with that response!" he mentioned, referencing the famed Beatles drummer and only other living member of the beloved boy band.
Paul also dished his thoughts on getting to meet with fans throughout his tour, admitting: "It's great because they are always super pleased to see me, and they each have an interesting story."
When asked if he's had the opportunity to go sightseeing around the wonderful cities his tour has stopped at, Paul said, "Not as much as we’d like, but Nancy and I do occasionally go for a bike ride," referring to his wife, Nancy Shevell — whom he married in London in October 2011.
"We went for one yesterday, and I went the day before as well. You get to see some nice parks – there are some beautiful ones in Buenos Aires! — and on the way to the park you see a few famous buildings and things. It’s good, it’s all part of enjoying it. I like to pretend I’m on holiday!" Paul concluded.