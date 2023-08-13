Music Bosses Panic Over New AI Generated John Lennon Song Released 40 Years After Beatle Star's Death

However, the music industry has gone into panic after an unknown recently posted a song using AI of Lennon's voice before McCartney's was able to release his version.

At the time of the Beatles alum announcement that he would be using AI of Lennon, he explained that the artificial-intelligence technology had been used to "extricate" the late singer's vocals from a 1978 demo, and the song is set to release later this year. He insisted that "nothing has been artificially or synthetically created," it is just using what is already there.