Paul McCartney Reveals How He Performed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding
Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Paul McCartney revealed how he ended up performing the Beatles classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at Taylor Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce.
Several music legends played the wedding of the year at Madison Square Garden, but none loomed larger than McCartney.
On October 2, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained how it came about.
'She Asked Me to Do It'
“Did you know that you were doing that going in?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.
“Yup, she asked me to do it,” the 84-year-old McCartney said. “[It was] ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.’”
“That was her request?” Kimmel probed.
'You Should Sing Along, You Should Sing It to Your Man!'
“Yeah. And because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, you should sing it to your man!’” the musician replied.
“Seems like reasonable advice!” Kimmel said.
No word on whether Swift took him up on the offer.
Details on the wedding are scarce since guests signed nondisclosure agreements. It’s known that 1,000 attendees gathered, including Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Ice Spice, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Fergie, and Tate McRae, all of whom performed. Actor Adam Sandler officiated.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Is It Hard When Someone Asks You and You Don't Want to Do It?'
On the topic of collaborations, Kimmel asked if anyone had ever turned McCartney down when he’d asked to work with them. The Wings singer just stared at him and Kimmel filled it in: “No!”
Then it was time to put the Wings singer on the spot for the inverse. “Is it hard when someone asks you and you don't want to do it? Do you call them yourself or do you just pretend it didn't happen?
“Yeah. Sometimes you didn't get the email!” he quipped. “But sometimes I ring them up and say, "No.’ I've done that a couple of times.”
'I'm Guessing This Is the Only Time This Has Happened to You?'
But even legends get rejected on occasion, as Kimmel reminded McCartney of the time he was turned away at a Grammy party. “I’m guessing this is the only time this has ever happened to you?” he asked.
“Oh, yeah,” McCartney said, before they rolled the tape of him at the Grammy door exclaiming to pals Beck and Woody Harrelson, “How VIP do we gotta get?”
With a shrug, McCartney related to Kimmel, “Uh, we found another party.”
“Yeah, I’m sure you did,” Kimmel deadpanned.