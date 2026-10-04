Paul McCartney Reveals How He Performed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

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'She Asked Me to Do It'

Source: MEGA Paul McCartney said Taylor Swift asked him to perform at her wedding.

“Did you know that you were doing that going in?” Jimmy Kimmel asked. “Yup, she asked me to do it,” the 84-year-old McCartney said. “[It was] ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.’” “That was her request?” Kimmel probed.

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'You Should Sing Along, You Should Sing It to Your Man!'

Source: MEGA Paul McCartney said Taylor Swift specifically requested 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' for her wedding.

“Yeah. And because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, you should sing it to your man!’” the musician replied. “Seems like reasonable advice!” Kimmel said. No word on whether Swift took him up on the offer. Details on the wedding are scarce since guests signed nondisclosure agreements. It’s known that 1,000 attendees gathered, including Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Ice Spice, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Fergie, and Tate McRae, all of whom performed. Actor Adam Sandler officiated.

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'Is It Hard When Someone Asks You and You Don't Want to Do It?'

Source: MEGA The Madison Square Garden July wedding was the hottest ticket in town.

On the topic of collaborations, Kimmel asked if anyone had ever turned McCartney down when he’d asked to work with them. The Wings singer just stared at him and Kimmel filled it in: “No!” Then it was time to put the Wings singer on the spot for the inverse. “Is it hard when someone asks you and you don't want to do it? Do you call them yourself or do you just pretend it didn't happen? “Yeah. Sometimes you didn't get the email!” he quipped. “But sometimes I ring them up and say, "No.’ I've done that a couple of times.”

'I'm Guessing This Is the Only Time This Has Happened to You?'

Source: MEGA As Paul McCartney related to Jimmy Kimmel, even legends can't get into every Grammy party.