or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > sir paul mccartney
OK LogoNEWS

Paul McCartney Reveals How He Performed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Image of Paul McCartney, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney revealed how he was invited to perform the Beatles classic 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' at Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce.

Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paul McCartney revealed how he ended up performing the Beatles classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" at Taylor Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce.

Several music legends played the wedding of the year at Madison Square Garden, but none loomed larger than McCartney.

On October 2, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained how it came about.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'She Asked Me to Do It'

image of Paul McCartney said Taylor Swift asked him to perform at her wedding.
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney said Taylor Swift asked him to perform at her wedding.

“Did you know that you were doing that going in?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“Yup, she asked me to do it,” the 84-year-old McCartney said. “[It was] ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.’”

“That was her request?” Kimmel probed.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Should Sing Along, You Should Sing It to Your Man!'

Image of taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney said Taylor Swift specifically requested 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' for her wedding.

“Yeah. And because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, you should sing it to your man!’” the musician replied.

“Seems like reasonable advice!” Kimmel said.

No word on whether Swift took him up on the offer.

Details on the wedding are scarce since guests signed nondisclosure agreements. It’s known that 1,000 attendees gathered, including Stevie Nicks, Tim McGraw, Ice Spice, Avril Lavigne, Ciara, Fergie, and Tate McRae, all of whom performed. Actor Adam Sandler officiated.

MORE ON:
sir paul mccartney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Is It Hard When Someone Asks You and You Don't Want to Do It?'

Image: Poster of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The Madison Square Garden July wedding was the hottest ticket in town.

On the topic of collaborations, Kimmel asked if anyone had ever turned McCartney down when he’d asked to work with them. The Wings singer just stared at him and Kimmel filled it in: “No!”

Then it was time to put the Wings singer on the spot for the inverse. “Is it hard when someone asks you and you don't want to do it? Do you call them yourself or do you just pretend it didn't happen?

“Yeah. Sometimes you didn't get the email!” he quipped. “But sometimes I ring them up and say, "No.’ I've done that a couple of times.”

'I'm Guessing This Is the Only Time This Has Happened to You?'

Image of Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

As Paul McCartney related to Jimmy Kimmel, even legends can't get into every Grammy party.

But even legends get rejected on occasion, as Kimmel reminded McCartney of the time he was turned away at a Grammy party. “I’m guessing this is the only time this has ever happened to you?” he asked.

“Oh, yeah,” McCartney said, before they rolled the tape of him at the Grammy door exclaiming to pals Beck and Woody Harrelson, “How VIP do we gotta get?”

With a shrug, McCartney related to Kimmel, “Uh, we found another party.”

“Yeah, I’m sure you did,” Kimmel deadpanned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.