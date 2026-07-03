Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Married! Singer Ties the Knot With NFL Star in Sweet Wedding Ceremony at Madison Square Garden
July 3 2026, Published 7:39 p.m. ET
It's a "Love Story" for the ages — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially married.
The beloved couple said "I do" during a sweet wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, less than one year after getting engaged in August 2025, Swift's rep confirmed to People.
According to several reports and paparazzi sightings, the couple's star-studded guest list were privately dropped off in tented areas outside of MSG, with several sheets shut down for the high-profile nuptials.
While details of the wedding were kept under wraps for months leading up to the highly anticipated ceremony, several reports emerged in recent weeks claiming the celebration would take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City over Fourth of July weekend.
Festivities began on Thursday, July 2, with an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday, July 2.
More than 1,000 guests were allegedly invited to a larger wedding ceremony the following day inside of the Garden's main arena.
Guest List
An alleged itinerary leaked by Page Six claimed doors opened for the main event at 3:30 p.m., with a cocktail hour supposedly kicking off 30 minutes later on the building's sixth-floor concourse.
Swift and Kelce's wedding ceremony was then slotted to star at 5:30 p.m. on the venue's main floor, followed by a reception and partying expected to last past the early hours of the morning.
A-list guests included Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Avignone, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Aaron Dessner. Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Fergie, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Nikki Glaser, Cooper Kupp, Benson Boone, Kelsea Ballerini, Zoe Kravitz, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Sombr, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Sedeikis, Erin Johnson, Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain and Camila Cabello and more.
Of course, the lovebirds had their beloved family members by their sides for the milestone moment — with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, spotted touching down in New York City at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, hours before her son's reported rehearsal dinner.
Taylor and Travis' brothers also played a major role in the special day.
"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."
As for what Taylor and Travis were wearing, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture," a statement to People read. "They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."
Rumored performers included Stevie Nicks, Ed Sheeran and possibly Paul McCartney.
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A Friendship Bracelet and a Dream
Taylor and Travis' romance first captured the hearts of fans around the world in 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end decided to shoot his shot with the 14-time Grammy winner on his "New Heights" podcast.
During an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast in July 2023, Travis revealed he had attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert stop at Arrowhead Stadium — but was left "butthurt" after failing to successfully give the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
Mama Knows Best
Eventually, it was Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, who brought Travis to the "All Too Well" singer's attention.
“I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you,” Andrea recalled during an episode of Taylor's Eras Tour docuseries on Disney+. “So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.’”
“She goes, ‘Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding,’ ” the mom-of-two quipped. “And then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?’”
Mothers clearly do know best, as Taylor and Travis have officially solidified their status as husband and wife.