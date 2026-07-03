Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Married! Singer Ties the Knot With NFL Star in Sweet Wedding Ceremony at Madison Square Garden

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It's a "Love Story" for the ages — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially married. The beloved couple said "I do" during a sweet wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, less than one year after getting engaged in August 2025, Swift's rep confirmed to People. According to several reports and paparazzi sightings, the couple's star-studded guest list were privately dropped off in tented areas outside of MSG, with several sheets shut down for the high-profile nuptials.

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Source: MEGA The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating over the summer of 2023.

While details of the wedding were kept under wraps for months leading up to the highly anticipated ceremony, several reports emerged in recent weeks claiming the celebration would take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City over Fourth of July weekend. Festivities began on Thursday, July 2, with an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday, July 2. More than 1,000 guests were allegedly invited to a larger wedding ceremony the following day inside of the Garden's main arena.

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Guest List

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot during July 4th weekend.

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A Friendship Bracelet and a Dream

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025.

Taylor and Travis' romance first captured the hearts of fans around the world in 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end decided to shoot his shot with the 14-time Grammy winner on his "New Heights" podcast. During an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast in July 2023, Travis revealed he had attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert stop at Arrowhead Stadium — but was left "butthurt" after failing to successfully give the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Mama Knows Best

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen in New York City ahead of their nuptials.