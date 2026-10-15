Paul McCartney Reveals Wife Nancy Shevell Thinks Queen Elizabeth II Had a Crush on Him: 'She Fancied' Me

The Beatles star made the claim during the Tuesday, October 13, episode of "Good Hang With Amy Poehler ."

During their conversation, Amy Poehler asked the rockstar, "Who's the first famous person that you met? Did you meet someone who you wanted their autograph or you were blown away that you knew that they were a famous person?"

Immediately, he replied, "The Queen."

There were laughs in the studio at the unexpected answer.

McCartney added, "And that's an autograph you're not gonna get! Now she's great. I love the Queen."

"She was crowned — she's a doll! She was crowned when I was 11, and she was a babe! When I was 11, she was like 23 or something, so we all used to think, 'Wow! This is amazing!' You know, not having a King, because you've got this girl! This babe! So we kind of liked her in other ways than we shouldn't [sic] have liked her."

More seriously, he added, "So meeting her was special."