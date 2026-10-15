Paul McCartney Reveals Wife Nancy Shevell Thinks Queen Elizabeth II Had a Crush on Him: 'She Fancied' Me
Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Paul McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell, thinks Queen Elizabeth II had a crush on the British music icon.
The Beatles star made the claim during the Tuesday, October 13, episode of "Good Hang With Amy Poehler."
Paul McCartney Was Starstruck by the Queen
During their conversation, Amy Poehler asked the rockstar, "Who's the first famous person that you met? Did you meet someone who you wanted their autograph or you were blown away that you knew that they were a famous person?"
Immediately, he replied, "The Queen."
There were laughs in the studio at the unexpected answer.
McCartney added, "And that's an autograph you're not gonna get! Now she's great. I love the Queen."
"She was crowned — she's a doll! She was crowned when I was 11, and she was a babe! When I was 11, she was like 23 or something, so we all used to think, 'Wow! This is amazing!' You know, not having a King, because you've got this girl! This babe! So we kind of liked her in other ways than we shouldn't [sic] have liked her."
More seriously, he added, "So meeting her was special."
Paul McCartney's Wife Thinks the Queen Had a Crush on Him
Poehler then asked the singer, "How old were you when you met her?"
"Um, probably about 21 or something," he said. "Nancy, my wife now, she says, 'you know, she fancied you.' Now there's no knowing if there's any truth to that. ... I like to think it's true."
The Parks and Recreation alum remarked that the late monarch would get a kick out of that, to which McCartney agreed.
"She was a laugh!" he acknowledged. "That's one of the things I liked about her. She had a good sense of humor."
The Queen Gave Paul McCartney His Knighthood
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McCartney received a knighthood from Her Majesty in 1997.
"I was very happy that — sometimes, you don't get the Queen if you're getting an honor, like you're getting a knighthood," he told Poehler. "You don't always get the Queen. I was very lucky, I got the Queen all the time!"
The comedian joked, "Well, she made sure she was there!"
McCartney volleyed, "Well, that's what Nancy would say!"
According to History.com, the Beatle received the honor at Buckingham Palace, with three of his children by his side.
Paul McCartney's Dating History
McCartney was married twice before, to Linda Eastman between 1969 and 1998 — the year she passed from cancer — and to Heather Mills between 2002 and 2008.
He has been married to Shevell since 2011.