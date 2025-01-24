Paul Reubens Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Posthumous HBO Documentary: 'I Was Out of the Closet and Then I Went Back In'

Reubens, known best for his family-friendly character Pee-wee Herman, unraveled the complexities he faced while grappling with his sexual orientation. Despite never publicly addressing his sexuality during his lifetime, Reubens disclosed having a boyfriend named Guy prior to his Hollywood stardom.

As his stage persona gained immense popularity, Reubens concealed his true self, leading to a lifetime of internal conflict.

"[It was] self-hatred or self-preservation," he said in the doc. "I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated."