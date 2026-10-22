Paul Rudd Caught Window-Shopping at Brooklyn Store Where Kelly Clarkson Was Called Out Over $15K Mechanical Bird

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Paul Rudd was spotted window-shopping at a rather unexpected location: the Brooklyn store at the center of the recent controversy involving Kelly Clarkson. The Ant-Man star was photographed browsing outside Art of Play on October 21.

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Paul Rudd Checked Out the Kelly Clarkson Drama Store

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Paul Rudd checked out Art of Play.

On Wednesday, October 21, the star was dressed casually in a black sweatshirt, gray joggers, black sneakers and eyeglasses as he looked at the shop. He did not enter the store; he just looked through the window for a while before moving on with his day.

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Kelly Clarkson Called Out the Store After Trying to Buy a $15K Mechanical Bird

Source: DCP / PICTURELUX / MEGA Kelly Clarkson put the store on blast.

The larger-than-life drama started when Clarkson posted the following on X on October 10, "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎."

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The Store Hit Back

Source: USA TODAY ENTERTAINMENT/FACEBOOK The store's owners defended themselves.

The next day, Art of Play put out a statement on Instagram, claiming that the item Clarkson was looking at — a mechanical bird named Molly which allegedly had a $15,000 price tag attached to it — wasn't for sale. "However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop," the store wrote. "At Art of Play whether someone comes in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while, they are equally welcome. We greet everyone who walks in the door with the invitation to “pick things up and play.” And they do, many stay for hours enjoying our puzzles, games and toys."

What Happened Next

Source: MEGA People are siding with the singer.