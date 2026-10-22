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Paul Rudd Caught Window-Shopping at Brooklyn Store Where Kelly Clarkson Was Called Out Over $15K Mechanical Bird

Split of Paul Rudd; Kelly Clarkson.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA; STEVEN BERGMAN / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Paul Rudd window-shopped at the store that started the Kelly Clarkson drama.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

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Paul Rudd was spotted window-shopping at a rather unexpected location: the Brooklyn store at the center of the recent controversy involving Kelly Clarkson.

The Ant-Man star was photographed browsing outside Art of Play on October 21.

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Paul Rudd Checked Out the Kelly Clarkson Drama Store

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Photo of Paul Rudd checked out Art of Play.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Paul Rudd checked out Art of Play.

On Wednesday, October 21, the star was dressed casually in a black sweatshirt, gray joggers, black sneakers and eyeglasses as he looked at the shop.

He did not enter the store; he just looked through the window for a while before moving on with his day.

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Kelly Clarkson Called Out the Store After Trying to Buy a $15K Mechanical Bird

Photo of Kelly Clarkson put the store on blast.
Source: DCP / PICTURELUX / MEGA

Kelly Clarkson put the store on blast.

The larger-than-life drama started when Clarkson posted the following on X on October 10, "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎."

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The Store Hit Back

Photo of The store's owners defended themselves.
Source: USA TODAY ENTERTAINMENT/FACEBOOK

The store's owners defended themselves.

The next day, Art of Play put out a statement on Instagram, claiming that the item Clarkson was looking at — a mechanical bird named Molly which allegedly had a $15,000 price tag attached to it — wasn't for sale.

"However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop," the store wrote.

"At Art of Play whether someone comes in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while, they are equally welcome. We greet everyone who walks in the door with the invitation to “pick things up and play.” And they do, many stay for hours enjoying our puzzles, games and toys."

What Happened Next

Photo of People are siding with the singer.
Source: MEGA

People are siding with the singer.

But Clarkson wasn't having it. On October 12, she wrote on X, "Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.' That all never happened, and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅."

Since then, the store's co-owner Adam Rubin has given several interviews claiming Clarkson's words put the shopkeepers "in danger."

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