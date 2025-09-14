or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
paula deen
NEWS

Paula Deen Reignites Controversy With Anthony Bourdain in New Documentary: 'I Felt Like He Didn't Like Anybody'

Composite Photos of Paula Deen and Anthony Bourdain
Source: Mega

Paula Deen revisited her feud with Anthony Bourdain in 'Canceled: The Paula Deen Story,' sharing regret over their unresolved conflict.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Paula Deen has made headlines once again as she revisited her long-standing feud with the late chef Anthony Bourdain in her new documentary, Canceled: The Paula Deen Story, which premiered on Saturday, September 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"God rest his soul," the 78-year-old chef stated in the documentary.

"I felt like he didn’t like anybody. Not even himself, maybe."

Deen reflected on Bourdain's previous criticisms, particularly his label of her as a "dangerous" influence in American culture.

Photo of Paula Deen
Source: Mega

Anthony Bourdain once described Paula Deen as 'the most dangerous person to America.'

Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018, famously railed against Deen, proclaiming, "The worst, most dangerous person to America is clearly Paula Deen," in a 2011 TV Guide interview. "She revels in unholy connections with evil corporations, and she’s proud of the fact that her food is f------ bad for you." He didn’t stop there, claiming simply that her food "sucks."

In a refreshing twist, Deen’s son Bobby defended his mother in the documentary, asserting, "I think both are inaccurate."

Photo of Anthony Bourdain
Source: Mega

Paula Deen threw shade at the late chef's travel shows.

Paula also threw shade at Anthony’s celebrated travel shows, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

"I don’t know what he was off in these foreign countries eating. Bat brains or something like that," she said. "I think I’ll just stick with my fried chicken."

Those comments echo a similar sentiment Paula expressed during a 2011 appearance on The Joy Behar Show, where she retorted, "Let me tell you something, girlfriend… maybe [my food] is bad for you, but I don’t go around eating or serving unwashed a----- of wildebeests." Although Anthony never actually ate bat brains, he was shown consuming warthog a--- in one of his episodes.

MORE ON:
paula deen

Photo of Anthony Bourdain
Source: Mega

Despite the past animosity, Paula Deen admitted regret over their unresolved rift.

Paula recalled one lesson from Anthony’s adventures: "Food given as a gesture of hospitality is always gratefully accepted, always," he said. "Because no matter how weird or horrible it may seem to you, for someone else, it’s their means of subsistence."

Despite her pointed remarks, the documentary later revealed a more reflective Paula, who expresses regret over their unresolved issues. "He started something with me, and I’d never even met him," she admitted.

Photo of Paula Deen
Source: Mega

Paula Deen also talked about her controversies in 'Canceled: The Paula Deen Story.'

Canceled: The Paula Deen Story examined the rise and fall of Paula’s culinary career, which began with her catering roots before spiraling into controversy. Paula has faced challenges, including a racial-slur scandal that tarnished her reputation.

"When they lay me down, I do not want my tombstone to say, 'Here lies the body of a racist,'" she said. "I want my soul back. To lose your reputation is like losing your soul."

