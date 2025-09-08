NEWS Paula Deen Gets Into Awkward Disagreement With Her Sons Mid-Interview as She Claims N-Word Controversy Made Her 'Lose It All' Source: MEGA Paula Deen was accused of racial discrimination in 2013. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen's resurfacing of her own scandal may have come back to bite her. The former Food Network star had a rather awkward conversation with her sons and business partners, Bobby and Jamie Deen, on Sunday, September 7, as the trio sat down for a rare interview following the premiere of Billy Corben's new documentary Canceled: The Paula Deen Story at the Toronto International Film Festival one day prior. While a mid-interview disagreement with her son certainly added to tensions during their chat with a reporter, Paula's fuzzy timeline of when she stopped using the N-word only added fuel to the fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen's Son Bobby Thought Documentary Was a 'Terrible Idea'

Source: @pauladeen_official/Instagram Bobby disagreed with his mom, Paula, during an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

While feeing "excited" for the documentary's release, Bobby admitted he "thought it was terrible idea from the beginning" while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. "It just felt like a lot of time had passed. I didn’t see the reason to go back and over it and rehash it. Because we had survived it. As a family, we had survived it," he declared, insisting those who disapprove of his mom already have their feelings and wouldn't likely change their opinions as a result of the movie. Paula disagreed, however, as she was eager for the "truth" to come out more than a decade after she was sued by Lisa Jackson in 2013 for sexual discrimination and for allegedly making racial remarks toward Black people at her brother Bubba Hiers' restaurant. In a disastrous deposition for the lawsuit, in which a judge dismissed the racial discrimination claims, Paula admitted to using the N-word — a damaging move for her career after its transcript was released to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paula Deen is resurfacing her 2013 scandal in a new documentary.

During Sunday's interview, Paula remained defiant, as she said the documentary needed to be released because backlash from the lawsuit "ate at [her] gut every day." "I would have been fine had the whole story been told — had the real story been told," she snubbed, calling the woman who sued her a "known liar." The former television personality alleged: "They took her word and ran with it, and no one every investigated any further. I was not going to be happy until the world saw the truth."

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen Claims She 'Lost It All' After N-Word Scandal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @pauladeen_official/Instagram Paula Deen's sons are also her business partners.

Perhaps the most awkward part of the interview occurred after Paula claimed she had already "lost it all" in response to Bobby emphasizing how there was "a lot of risk" in releasing the documentary. "I disagree with that," Bobby informed his mother. "Mom, I’m sorry to correct you. We have not lost it all. By far. Our family is intact. We’re alive. This was 2013, a long time ago. And our beautiful business has thrived and survived this whole time." Bobby reiterated: "We have beautiful families. We have far from lost everything. Far from it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paula Deen claimed she 'lost it all' after being exposed for using the N-word.

Still, Paula appeared to pull the pity card as she recalled losing her partnerships with Food Network, Walmart and Target within "24 hours" of the N-word scandal. "It was just everybody," she said, calling the situation "heart-wrenching" because "these people knew me." Just loud enough to be heard, Bobby whispered: "They’re also not your friends." Paula went on to complain about being allegedly forced into issuing an apology she later regretted, however, her other son Jamie chimed in to remind his mom that "nobody made" her say sorry in the way she chose. The disgraced chef shockingly confessed she "'didn’t know what [she] was supposed to be apologizing for." "For being truthful when the other side had lied?" she snubbed.

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen Insists It's Been a 'Long Time' Since She Used the N-Word

Source: MEGA Paula Deen had a fuzzy timeline for when she stopped using the N-word.