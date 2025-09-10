NEWS Paula Deen Believes She Was 'Unfairly Crucified' After N-Word Scandal Ruined Her Food Network Empire: Source Source: MEGA Paula Deen was shunned from society after being exposed for repeatedly using the N-word. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 10 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen is determined to reach redemption after her career was ripped out from under her in 2013. The former Food Network star is attempting to clear her name with the release of Billy Corben's new documentary Canceled: The Paula Deen Story, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend. According to insiders, Deen is on a mission to share her story 12 years after she was shunned from society for using the N-word, sued for sexual harassment and accused of making racial remarks toward Black people at her brother Bubba Hiers' restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen's New Chapter

Source: MEGA The former Food Network chef is attempting to clear her name in a new documentary.

"She’s been waiting a decade for this moment," a longtime friend of Deen told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "Paula believes she was unfairly crucified, and now she’s finally telling her side — not just about the scandal, but about survival." The insider mentioned how Deen doesn't hold back in her documentary — and even directly confronts her feud with Matt Lauer, who was fired from the Today show in November 2017 following a colleague's complaint about his alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen Says Matt Lauer 'Deserves' His Cancelation

Source: MEGA Paula Deen shaded Matt Lauer during her new documentary.

"I wanted to send him a note when his troubles started… I was sympathetic to anybody who goes through that sort of pain. But, some people deserve it," Deen declared in the film of Lauer's cancelation — a comment that resurfaced the duo's feud and landed itself in headlines. Amid buzz about the American chef's comment, an insider in attendance at TIFF admitted: "That's Paula — unfiltered." "She’s not hiding anymore," the confidant added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Deen's Sons Disagree With Their Mom During Awkward Interview

Source: MEGA Paula Deen's sons disagreed with her claim that she 'lost it all' after her 2013 N-word scandal.

The star has a long way to go before she wins back the hearts of America, as even her own sons, Bobby and Jamie Deen, disagreed with the television personality's thoughts during an award interview with The Hollywood Reporter at TIFF. During the conversation, Paula claimed she "lost it all" after her N-word scandal, though Bobby thought otherwise. "I disagree with that," Bobby interjected. "Mom, I’m sorry to correct you. We have not lost it all. By far. Our family is intact. We’re alive. This was 2013, a long time ago. And our beautiful business has thrived and survived this whole time." He noted: "We have beautiful families. We have far from lost everything. Far from it."

Source: MEGA Paula Deen was tossed from Food Network amid racism accusations.