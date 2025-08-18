NEWS Paula Patton Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment' of Being Single Source: Mega Paula Patton revealed her positive outlook on being single and how her new film helped her. OK! Staff Aug. 18 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Paula Patton is embracing her single status with confidence! The 49-year-old Finding Faith star discussed her current relationship status and her thoughts on dating. "I'm not telling you that," Patton playfully replied when asked if she has a partner. "I am a single woman," she confirmed in an appearance on People in 10.

Source: Lifetime/YouTube Paula Patton credited her Lifetime film 'Finding Faith' for helping her find self-forgiveness.

Patton is not bothered by not having a romantic partner. "God has your king for you, and you just have to go about your life enjoying every moment. Don't wait on anything or anybody. Just trust and know that when the right person comes, it will be," she shared. The actress stressed the importance of avoiding choices made out of loneliness. "I think we get caught up in fear, or worried about being alone, and then you make choices that are not great choices, instead of just trusting it's all gonna work out and then you don't have to chase anything."

Source: @paulapattonofficial/YouTube Paula Patton advised trusting that the right person will come when the time is right.

Patton's last public relationship was with singer Robin Thicke, from whom she filed for divorce in 2014, with the divorce finalized in March 2015. The former couple met at an 18-and-under club in Los Angeles when she was just 15 years old. They have a 15-year-old son, Julian Fuego. Thicke is also a father to three children with wife April Love Geary. After her divorce from Thicke, Patton was in a relationship with real estate agent Zach Quittman in 2018. In early 2024, she debuted a new relationship with former professional tennis player Prakash Amritraj.

Source: Mega Paula Patton was married to Robin Thicke.

While discussing her career, Patton delved into how her latest Lifetime film, Finding Faith, contributed to her sobriety journey. Although she has been sober for seven years, connecting with her character's struggles was daunting. "It was scary," she admitted. "But what was kind of incredible was that I was able to forgive myself for the first time, genuinely." She added, "Even as I'd been through this healing journey, I'd still be like, 'God, how did you do that? Why didn't you do this? You should have done it like that.' Somehow, playing Faith and going through it, I realized I did the best I could at that time. I didn't have the tools."

Source: Summer House Pictures/YouTube Paula Patton shared how her sobriety journey deepened through her role in 'Finding Faith.'