Paulina Porizkova, 60, Flaunts Body Imperfections in See-Through Red Lace Lingerie: Watch
March 12 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Paulina Porizkova wasn't shy about her body imperfections, stripping down into red lingerie to show them off.
The Sports Illustrated alum shared her secret to feeling fabulous at 60 years old in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, March 12.
Paulina Porizkova Got Real About Her Body Imperfections
In the video, the model posed seductively in a lacy lingerie set while leaning against a fireplace, a silky robe draped loosely over her shoulders.
As the clip progressed, she tossed her robe to the ground and walked right up to the camera, pointing out what she called her "imperfections," including loose skin and weight gain.
"Well, it's all just in good light and posing. The reality is this, I am 60 years old. This is what it looks like," she said in a voiceover as she pointed to loose skin on her chest. "And also in the last few years, I've gained like 15 pounds. And this tummy is not going anywhere. Also, it carried two children and that doesn't go away, no matter how many Pilates lessons ... The skin is just the skin."
Paulina Porizkova Said 'Gravity Takes its Toll'
Porizkova emphasized that she loved the skin she was in despite her imperfections.
"Smoke and mirrors, folks. That's how you make it look good for a moment. The truth is, gravity takes its toll," she elaborated in the caption. "I first bought this lingerie set seven years ago for someone who couldn't of cared less about the lingerie, he just needed me to be twenty years younger."
Paulina Porizkova 'Never Felt Sexier'
She included a special shoutout to her fiancé, Jeff Greenstein, adding, "Even though I barely fit into it, it's entirely worth to put it on just to see the look on my love @sjeffgreenstein's face."
Despite her "obvious so-called flaws of age," the former model said she's "never felt sexier and more at home" than in the current phase of her life.
Paulina Porizkova's Confidence Was Celebrated by Fans
Fans applauded Porizkova's confidence in the comments section and praised her for being transparent on social media.
"You look magnificent in any light. Who on earth decided that mature skin and a perfectly respectable tummy were anything other than splendid, anyway?" one user wrote, while another added, "The 15lbs looks great on you because it reflects the content and happiness in your life now❤️🙌."
"I just have to say how much I appreciate you @paulinaporizkov Not just for your legendary beauty, but for your incredible kindness and refreshing honesty," a third penned. "Thank you for showing us the full picture—the gorgeous glam and the real, unedited, beautiful imperfections."