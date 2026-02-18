Paulina Porizkova Reveals She Slept With 2 Men She Met on Dating App Raya Before Engagement to Jeff Greenstein

Article continues below advertisement

Paulina Porizkova found success in the bedroom thanks to Raya. On the Tuesday, February 17, episode of her “Twenty Good Summers” podcast, the model, 60, revealed she was intimate with two men she met through the dating app. Porizkova — who was married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 to 2019 — gave her unfiltered take on dating apps beside fiancé Jeff Greenstein, whom she met on Raya.

Paulina Porizkova met her fiancé on Raya.

“On Raya, I slept with two men that were interested in the first year, and then I got nothing but Icelandic DJs who were 35 and in Iceland,” she spilled.

Paulina Porizkova Shares Her Dating App Pet Peeve

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein announced their engagement in 2025.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum noted that she found a lot of men on the app who would fib about physical traits such as their height. “I went on first dates with a lot of guys who bolstered a couple of inches…lied about their height…some of them also lied about [age], and those guys are truly creepy, because if you’re going to say you’re 52 [but] you’re going to put in a 35-year-old, I really don’t want to know you,” she said. “Sometimes, they lied about their accomplishments, guys. They would lay really heavy on a former career that hadn’t been existent for 20 or so years. I met a few guys that put photos of themselves from 40 years ago.”

Paulina Porizkova Praises Dating Apps as a 'Godsend for Older Women'

Paulina Porizkova was previously married to Ric Ocasek.

The couple agreed that despite some trouble on Raya, dating apps are, overall, beneficial. “You have always said to me that dating apps significantly level the playing field for women, and that they are a boon to women, particularly older women,” Greenstein expressed.

Paulina Porizkova fooled around with men she met on Raya.

“Dating apps are a godsend for us older women, specifically,” Porizkova agreed. “In real life, say you go to a party, or you go to some sort of group meeting or somewhere where you’re hoping to meet a like-minded person, perhaps somebody interesting. You’re always going to be passed over for the younger woman that’s there.”

Paulina Porizkova Details Qualities in an Ideal Partner

Paulina Porizkova is a proponent of dating apps.