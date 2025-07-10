or
Paulina Porizkova, 60, Reveals She's Engaged to Jeff Greenstein as She Flashes New Ring: Photos

Photo of Jeff Greenstein and Paulina Porizkova
Source: @paulinzporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova revealed she's engaged to Jeff Greenstein.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced she’s engaged to her longtime partner, writer Jeff Greenstein.

Porizkova took to Instagram to share the news, posting a video of the pair sitting in a car smiling for the camera. The duo linked arms as Porizkova showed off her beautiful ring. “He asked,” she captioned the clip.

How Did the Pair Meet?

Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova showed off her engagement ring on Instagram.

The couple’s engagement comes fresh on the heels of her gushing over their two-year anniversary of meeting in February 2025.

"Tonight, two years ago, we met in person,” Porizkova wrote on Instagram alongside some photos. “I already knew. After a month of hour long conversations, I only had one question," she wrote. "And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss."

"Our goal is to keep kissing- everywhere and all the time,” she added.

The Model 'Discovered' Love at 59

Image of Paulina Porizkova said she 'just discovered love' at the age of 59.
Source: @paulinzporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova said she 'just discovered love' at the age of 59.

In January, Porizkova appeared on the Today show, where she shared she felt she’d “just discovered love” at the age of 59.

“But I feel like what I thought love was — the butterflies, the familiarity and the anxiety — that’s not love,” she elaborated. “I think that’s cockroaches. I think that’s trauma calling you back home. I have a whole idea of what this is. Being in love, to feel treasured and safe and like you’re equal with your partner so there’s not that — 'Leave, no, don't leave.’ I’m afraid I was stupid for a long time.”

MORE ON:
Paulina Porizkova

Paulina and Jeff Have Been Dating Since 2023

Image of Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein have been together since 2023.
Source: @paulinzporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein have been together since 2023.

The couple went Instagram official in May 2023, which Porizkova described as a time filled with “laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness” on her social media page. They celebrated in Paris, where she shared snap of them in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I’ve gotten so much support from you all when I went public with my new love. And quite a few comments like 'you give me hope.’ While I’m delighted to provide anything - especially hope- the meeting someone special and falling in love wasn’t with a wave of a magical wand - it was the result of really hard work," she wrote a few days later.

'Not Worthy of Love'

Image of Paulina Porizkova said she believed she 'was not worthy of love' before meeting Jeff Greenstein.
Source: @paulinzporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova said she believed she 'was not worthy of love' before meeting Jeff Greenstein.

“I’ve spent the last three years being single and getting over the belief I was not worthy of love,” she added. “I had been told I was too needy. Too crazy. Or alternatively, too cold and critical. Part of this 'getting over the wrong beliefs' was what many call learning to love yourself. Honestly, I don’t love myself any more or less than I have always done. But I understand myself a whole lot better."

Prior to meeting Greenstein, Porizkova was married to the late Ric Ocasek and had dated West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin.

