Paulina Porizkova, 60, Reveals She's Engaged to Jeff Greenstein as She Flashes New Ring: Photos

Porizkova took to Instagram to share the news, posting a video of the pair sitting in a car smiling for the camera. The duo linked arms as Porizkova showed off her beautiful ring. “He asked,” she captioned the clip.

The couple’s engagement comes fresh on the heels of her gushing over their two-year anniversary of meeting in February 2025.

"Tonight, two years ago, we met in person,” Porizkova wrote on Instagram alongside some photos. “I already knew. After a month of hour long conversations, I only had one question," she wrote. "And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss."

"Our goal is to keep kissing- everywhere and all the time,” she added.