Paulina Porizkova Reveals New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein in Sweet PDA Snap: Photo
Paulina Porizkova shared the identity of her Prince Charming!
On Thursday, May 4, the model uploaded the first photo which included the face of her new boyfriend and TV writer and producer, Jeff Greenstein. The image captured the couple of three months as they kissed in matching white and navy striped T-shirts, berets and red scarves with the Eiffel tower behind them.
"Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world," the 58-year-old wrote alongside the snap.
"Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness. I’m overcome with your generosity," she told her followers.
Fans continued to gush over Porizkova’s happiness in her comments section.
"Very happy for you!!! I hear it's hard to meet a good man these days!!," one user penned, while another said, "Oh and he’s goofy as well?!?! Perfect! (mind you - he DID hit the jackpot let's face it 😉😍)."
A third person joked, "You forgot the baguette 😉," while a fourth added, "Well… this is just ❤️😢❤️ the best."
"What a way to start my day, THIS and my cafe.❤️ Goofballs in Love, it's simply splendid every way.❤️🙌🤪," a fifth user wrote.
- Paulina Porizkova 'Took Note' Of Johnny Depp Being 'Really Kind' To Everyone On Movie Sets: 'He Created A Calm Space Around Him'
- Paulina Porizkova Confesses Late Husband Ric Ocasek 'Stopped Wanting To Touch' Her Before Their 2018 Separation
- Paulina Porizkova Confesses She Couldn't 'Bare Waking Up' Every Morning After Finding Ex-Husbanad Ric Ocasek's Lifeless Body
The post, which made the couple Instagram official, came after the actress hinted at her relationship in an April 26 upload. The picture showed only the shadow of Porizkova and her then-mystery man as they locked lips.
"Love is in the air," the central European beauty captioned the secretive snap.
Fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on love as they wondered about the man's identity.
"Congrats to you, Paulina, and to one guy. Condolences to 3.7 Billion other guys 😉," someone said, while another user quipped, "OK soft launch."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hooray!!! Now can you find me a cute shadow?" a supporter asked, while another praised Porizkova for her vagueness, saying, "Aww, this makes me so happy!! Enjoying the mystery here…🍿🍿🍿"
Prior to her romance with Greenstein, the supermodel was married to musician Ric Ocasek from 1989 until he passed in 2019. She shares her two sons — Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 24 —with the late American singer.