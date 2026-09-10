Penélope Cruz Says It Would Be 'Really Contradictory' Not to Speak on Politics While Promoting 'Bunker' at Venice Film Festival

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At a Venice Film Festival press conference, Penélope Cruz stated it would be "really contradictory" to star in her new movie, Bunker, and then refuse to discuss politics. During Bunker's festival promotion, Cruz and her husband and costar, Javier Bardem, were asked about their choice to remain politically outspoken as actors, as Bardem has been discussed Israel, Gaza and President Donald Trump.

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What Is 'Bunker' About?

Source: MEGA Penélope Cruz said it's 'impossible' to not talk politics after filming 'Bunker.'

Director Florian Zeller wrote Bunker specifically for the real-life couple, who have been married since 2010. The story follows an architect (Bardem) who takes a morally complex job building a luxury survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire. The decision creates deep tension, causing his wife (Cruz) to question their 17-year marriage. The film explores timely societal issues, including fear, isolation, morality and how people handle global uncertainty. Cruz noted that the film "involves so many aspects of where the world is right now" that she can't staying silent during press. Cruz expressed deep concern about the power dynamics often associated with right-wing populism. She spoke extensively against the influence of "tech billionaires," societal manipulation and xenophobia.

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Source: MEGA Penélope Cruz said 'Bunker' involves 'so many aspects of where the world is right now.'

"We don't have to agree with our characters; we don't have to agree sometimes with the story, but this involves so many aspects of where the world is right now — things that affect all of us, future generations," Cruz, 52, said. "There are so many things in this film that it would be really contradictory to then be here and say, 'Oh, I don't want to talk about that.' It's impossible. And that's why a situation like [this press conference] is sometimes more scary than, I don't know how many weeks of shooting that we did. But still, I don't think it would make sense to say, 'I don't talk about politics,'" she added.

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Source: MEGA Javier Bardem believes everyone has the right to 'express your truth about what you think is important.'

Bardem, 57, backed her sentiment, stating, "It doesn't matter if you're an artist, an actor, a plumber, a taxi driver; you have the right to express your truth about what you think is important."

'The Responsibility Is a Different One'

Source: MEGA Penélope Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem, feels 'a responsibility' to discuss politics.