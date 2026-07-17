Seth Rogen Reveals He Was 'Apologetic and Thankful' While Filming Steamy Scenes With Penélope Cruz

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Seth Rogen said he kept saying 'thank you' while filming a romantic scene with Penélope Cruz for their movie, 'The Invite.'

“There's a scene where me and [Cruz] are having a romantically charged moment, and it seems like we might hook up with one another, and I just kept saying 'Thank you,’” he added. He explained that the reason was that, if the situation were to occur in real life, he "would be apologetic and thankful.” “I'm sorry,” the comedian jokingly added.

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Seth Rogen Said Olivia Wilde Was Flabbergasted by His Demeanor While Filming Romantic Scene With Penélope Cruz

Source: MEGA Seth Rogen admitted that director Olivia Wilde was shocked by him saying 'thank you' while shooting the romantic scene with Penélope Cruz.

The actor also stated that his repeated expressions of gratitude and apologies during the scene caught even the filmmakers off guard. “Olivia Wilde, the director, was just like, 'Why? What are you doing? Why do you keep saying 'Thank you?’” Rogen recalled. “And I was like, I don't [know]. It's just what's coming out of my mouth,” he added. “All I have is gratitude,” he said, referring to filming the steamy scene with the Vanilla Sky star.

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Source: MEGA Seth Rogen admitted he was worried about Penélope Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem's, reaction to their romantic scene.

The Sausage Party star, who has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, per E! News, also revealed that he was a little fearful of how Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, would react to the scene. “I don't think he views me as a legitimate threat in any way, shape or form,” Rogen added.

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Seth Rogen Said Penélope Cruz Wanted to Sing Sade to Him During Their Intimate Scene

Source: MEGA Penélope Cruz came up with the idea to sing a Sade song to Seth Rogen while filming their intimate scene.

The Pineapple Express star noted during the interview that Cruz also improvised her parts while filming their intimate scene in The Invite. "It was Penélope Cruz's idea,” he began. "There's a scene where we're being romantic, and she was like, 'What if I start singing Sade to you?' which is sort of s---, but also kind of hilarious at the same time,” he added.

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Source: MEGA Seth Rogen said he hurt his shoulder while filming the intimate scene with Penélope Cruz.