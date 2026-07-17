or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > seth rogen
OK LogoNEWS

Seth Rogen Reveals He Was 'Apologetic and Thankful' While Filming Steamy Scenes With Penélope Cruz

Split photo of Seth Rogen & Penélope Cruz
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen said he felt 'apologetic and thankful' while filming steamy scenes with Penélope Cruz.

Contact us by Email

July 17 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen shared an insight into filming intimate scenes with Penélope Cruz in their new film The Invite.

The 44-year-old appeared for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, July 15. The show was guest-hosted by his longtime friend Ike Barinholtz due to Jimmy Kimmel's two-month hiatus from the talk show.

During their conversation, Rogen said that the director, Olivia Wilde, who also starred in the movie, encouraged the cast to go with the flow while shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Seth Rogen said he kept saying 'thank you' while filming a romantic scene with Penélope Cruz for their movie, 'The Invite.'

“There's a scene where me and [Cruz] are having a romantically charged moment, and it seems like we might hook up with one another, and I just kept saying 'Thank you,’” he added.

He explained that the reason was that, if the situation were to occur in real life, he "would be apologetic and thankful.”

“I'm sorry,” the comedian jokingly added.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen Said Olivia Wilde Was Flabbergasted by His Demeanor While Filming Romantic Scene With Penélope Cruz

Image of Seth Rogen admitted that director Olivia Wilde was shocked by him saying 'thank you' while shooting the romantic scene with Penélope Cruz.
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen admitted that director Olivia Wilde was shocked by him saying 'thank you' while shooting the romantic scene with Penélope Cruz.

The actor also stated that his repeated expressions of gratitude and apologies during the scene caught even the filmmakers off guard.

“Olivia Wilde, the director, was just like, 'Why? What are you doing? Why do you keep saying 'Thank you?’” Rogen recalled.

“And I was like, I don't [know]. It's just what's coming out of my mouth,” he added.

“All I have is gratitude,” he said, referring to filming the steamy scene with the Vanilla Sky star.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
seth rogen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Seth Rogen admitted he was worried about Penélope Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem's, reaction to their romantic scene.
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen admitted he was worried about Penélope Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem's, reaction to their romantic scene.

The Sausage Party star, who has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, per E! News, also revealed that he was a little fearful of how Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, would react to the scene.

“I don't think he views me as a legitimate threat in any way, shape or form,” Rogen added.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen Said Penélope Cruz Wanted to Sing Sade to Him During Their Intimate Scene

Image of Penélope Cruz came up with the idea to sing a Sade song to Seth Rogen while filming their intimate scene.
Source: MEGA

Penélope Cruz came up with the idea to sing a Sade song to Seth Rogen while filming their intimate scene.

The Pineapple Express star noted during the interview that Cruz also improvised her parts while filming their intimate scene in The Invite.

"It was Penélope Cruz's idea,” he began.

"There's a scene where we're being romantic, and she was like, 'What if I start singing Sade to you?' which is sort of s---, but also kind of hilarious at the same time,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Seth Rogen said he hurt his shoulder while filming the intimate scene with Penélope Cruz.
Source: MEGA

Seth Rogen said he hurt his shoulder while filming the intimate scene with Penélope Cruz.

He also noted that he added a sequence to the steamy scene where his character was trying to get his pants off, thinking it would be “funny.”

“And I did it. Everyone's like, 'That was great,'” he said.

"And then I hurt my shoulder for seven months,” Rogen said, revealing the unexpected consequence of the improvisation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.