Seth Rogen Reveals He Was 'Apologetic and Thankful' While Filming Steamy Scenes With Penélope Cruz
July 17 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Seth Rogen shared an insight into filming intimate scenes with Penélope Cruz in their new film The Invite.
The 44-year-old appeared for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, July 15. The show was guest-hosted by his longtime friend Ike Barinholtz due to Jimmy Kimmel's two-month hiatus from the talk show.
During their conversation, Rogen said that the director, Olivia Wilde, who also starred in the movie, encouraged the cast to go with the flow while shooting.
“There's a scene where me and [Cruz] are having a romantically charged moment, and it seems like we might hook up with one another, and I just kept saying 'Thank you,’” he added.
He explained that the reason was that, if the situation were to occur in real life, he "would be apologetic and thankful.”
“I'm sorry,” the comedian jokingly added.
Seth Rogen Said Olivia Wilde Was Flabbergasted by His Demeanor While Filming Romantic Scene With Penélope Cruz
The actor also stated that his repeated expressions of gratitude and apologies during the scene caught even the filmmakers off guard.
“Olivia Wilde, the director, was just like, 'Why? What are you doing? Why do you keep saying 'Thank you?’” Rogen recalled.
“And I was like, I don't [know]. It's just what's coming out of my mouth,” he added.
“All I have is gratitude,” he said, referring to filming the steamy scene with the Vanilla Sky star.
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The Sausage Party star, who has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, per E! News, also revealed that he was a little fearful of how Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, would react to the scene.
“I don't think he views me as a legitimate threat in any way, shape or form,” Rogen added.
Seth Rogen Said Penélope Cruz Wanted to Sing Sade to Him During Their Intimate Scene
The Pineapple Express star noted during the interview that Cruz also improvised her parts while filming their intimate scene in The Invite.
"It was Penélope Cruz's idea,” he began.
"There's a scene where we're being romantic, and she was like, 'What if I start singing Sade to you?' which is sort of s---, but also kind of hilarious at the same time,” he added.
He also noted that he added a sequence to the steamy scene where his character was trying to get his pants off, thinking it would be “funny.”
“And I did it. Everyone's like, 'That was great,'” he said.
"And then I hurt my shoulder for seven months,” Rogen said, revealing the unexpected consequence of the improvisation.