Penn Badgley Physically Transforms for New Romantic Comedy Role: 'I Should Have Had a Marvel Body'

Penn Badgley has undergone a significant physical transformation for his latest role in the romantic comedy You Deserve Each Other. The actor, known for his role in Gossip Girl, revealed that he drew inspiration from Marvel actors to get into shape. Surprisingly, this preparation involved no superhero antics, as Badgley transforms into Dr. Nicholas Rose, a dentist with a seemingly perfect life.

Source: Podcrushed/Youtube Penn Badgley revealed he dramatically transformed his body for his new romantic comedy.

In a recent episode of his podcast “Podcrushed,” Badgley told his costar Meghann Fahy that he felt “consumed” with the need to lose weight for the role. “It happened very fast,” he explained, highlighting the urgency of his preparations. He noted that the character’s obsession with his appearance warranted a dramatic physical change. “The way he is written on the page is truly, like, I should have had a shredded eight-pack. I should have had a Marvel body,” he said.

Source: Podcrushed/YouTube

This experience marks the first time Badgley needed to lose weight and build muscle for a part. He humorously remarked on the irony of this transformation happening for a comedy, saying, “Of all things [it is for] a f------ comedy, of course.”

Source: Podcrushed/Youtube The actor said he felt pressured to lose weight and build muscle quickly.

Badgley’s character, Dr. Nicholas Rose, is set to marry Fahy’s character, Naomi Westfield. However, the couple faces a serious dilemma as they realize they dislike one another. They engage in a comical battle to sabotage their own wedding, hoping the other will call it off.

Source: MEGA Penn Badgley joked that he aimed for a 'Marvel body' for the role.

The actor emphasized the importance of the relationship dynamics in the film. He stated, “It was important to me, like, ‘How are we going to make the first 15 pages work so that the rest of it is smooth sailing?’” He wanted viewers to understand the emotional groundwork of the characters from the very beginning.

Source: MEGA The film centers on an engaged couple secretly trying to sabotage their wedding.