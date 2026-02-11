Penn Badgley Physically Transforms for New Romantic Comedy Role: 'I Should Have Had a Marvel Body'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Penn Badgley has undergone a significant physical transformation for his latest role in the romantic comedy You Deserve Each Other.
The actor, known for his role in Gossip Girl, revealed that he drew inspiration from Marvel actors to get into shape.
Surprisingly, this preparation involved no superhero antics, as Badgley transforms into Dr. Nicholas Rose, a dentist with a seemingly perfect life.
In a recent episode of his podcast “Podcrushed,” Badgley told his costar Meghann Fahy that he felt “consumed” with the need to lose weight for the role. “It happened very fast,” he explained, highlighting the urgency of his preparations.
He noted that the character’s obsession with his appearance warranted a dramatic physical change. “The way he is written on the page is truly, like, I should have had a shredded eight-pack. I should have had a Marvel body,” he said.
This experience marks the first time Badgley needed to lose weight and build muscle for a part. He humorously remarked on the irony of this transformation happening for a comedy, saying, “Of all things [it is for] a f------ comedy, of course.”
Badgley’s character, Dr. Nicholas Rose, is set to marry Fahy’s character, Naomi Westfield. However, the couple faces a serious dilemma as they realize they dislike one another. They engage in a comical battle to sabotage their own wedding, hoping the other will call it off.
The actor emphasized the importance of the relationship dynamics in the film.
He stated, “It was important to me, like, ‘How are we going to make the first 15 pages work so that the rest of it is smooth sailing?’” He wanted viewers to understand the emotional groundwork of the characters from the very beginning.
The film also stars notable actors such as Justin Long and Kyle MacLachlan. However, it faced controversy when actor Timothy Busfield was digitally removed from the film after being charged with serious allegations.
Filming wrapped last year, and while there is no release date yet, fans are excited to see how Badgley’s intense preparation translates on screen. His commitment to the role and the film’s unique premise promise an entertaining experience.