'West Wing' Actor and Director Timothy Busfield Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in New Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Timothy Busfield has been accused and charged with two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse related to alleged misconduct with child actors. The incidents allegedly occurred during the filming of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when the West Wing alum, 68, was directing an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

The Abuse Investigation Began in November 2024

Source: MEGA An arrest warrant was issued by the Albuquerque Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Albuquerque Police Department on January 9. Police claimed the misconduct occurred with two 11-year-old twin male siblings, with one of them alleging that the abuse started when he was just 7 years old. The investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital told cops about the alleged sexual abuse. Officer Marvin Kirk Brown issued the warrant, with the minors' parents noting that the child actors met Busfield on the set.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Cleaning Lady' Aired on Fox for 4 Seasons

Source: MEGA The alleged abuse occurred between Timothy Busfield and two male child actors.

One of the minors reported that the Thirtysomething actor allegedly touched him inappropriately on set of The Cleaning Lady when he was 8 years old. The drama aired on Fox from January 2022 until June 2025. “It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him ‘Uncle Tim,’” the warrant read. Their parents told police “that they both discovered that there were allegations against Timothy of sexual assault against both women and minors," and Busfield allegedly “grew closer to the boys."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield was directing an episode of 'The Cleaning Lady' when the alleged abuse happened.

According to the warrant docs, the children's father found out “there had been multiple rumors that Timothy had been ‘handsy’ with women." Their mother then asked her sons, who were 11 years old at the time, if anyone had ever touched them in a manner that made them feel uncomfortable. The children allegedly responded by asking, "'You mean like Uncle Tim?’" When the Emmy winner spoke with Officer Brown on the phone during the investigation, he “asked Timothy if he ever had any physical contact with these boys and if he ever picked them up and tickled them.” The warrant went on: “Timothy said it was highly likely that he would have.” The boys' mother filed a police report in October 2025 and told Child Protective Services that “her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024."

Timothy Busfield Allegedly Touched a Child's P----

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield was nicknamed 'Uncle Tim.'