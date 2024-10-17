Home > News NEWS Peruquois Frances on the Power of Sound and Vibration Source: Peruquois Frances

Peruquois Frances, a composer, singer, and storyteller from Melbourne, Australia, has been on a personal journey to help those who hear her voice heal from trauma. Described as “extremely experimental,” Peruquois claims that her voice is capable of creating energy that an audience can tap into and feel physically. Her women’s workshop courses involve the practice of opening one’s heart to the world and experiences within it, in which a wide range of emotions can be felt as a result.

“I’ll be guiding [the group] at a particular place, say a concert or workshop, and they’ll want to manifest something—let’s say, real love,” Peruquois says, “and they’re able to tangibly feel and see how they experience this inner world of mystery.” Each person’s experience is different and can range from a direct, sensational feeling to something that is felt on a more spiritual level.

“People who come to me understand how beautiful life can be and how much joy, happiness, and love it could generate if they step into the unknown and let go and heal the past traumas,” Peruquois says. Peruquois says that her audience has shared incidents in which they claim to have experienced a “stoppage in time.” Some say that they experience time differently than those around them. Some have even claimed that, after a 50-minute meditation class, they felt they had only been there for five minutes.

As an artist, Peruquois says she has many forms of creative expression. She is happy to redefine the boundaries of sound as a result, but when it comes to people, she says she feels a greater purpose than just serving her creative endeavors. “The tears of joy and gratitude I receive from them after every concert is something that I resonate with having been a person who at one time, struggled with the acceptance of my own body,” Peruquois says.

The psychological aspects of her workshops do not go unnoticed by those who attend them. Peruquois says that, during her shows, she transmits vibrations to others through the use of her voice, which she claims helps others experience the condition she feels within. “I bring that world to light,” she shares. When Peruquois creates workshops, she does so with the psychology of healing in mind, as well as with the song, music, and dance she’s created. This, she says, ensures that there is a soundtrack that helps her audience “switch into their own power and heal themselves.” As a result, the practice and music are intertwined, which Peruquois states “fit together to unlock [the group’s] psychology.”