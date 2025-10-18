or
Furry Friends Fight Cognitive Decline: New Study Links Pet Ownership to Brain Health

Photo of A Dog
Source: Mega

A new study found that owning dogs or cats helped slow memory loss and cognitive decline in aging adults.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

As the global population ages and dementia rates rise, researchers have identified a surprising aid in the battle against cognitive decline: our beloved pets.

A recent study reveals that owning a dog or cat may do more than bring joy; it could help preserve vital brain functions as we grow older. In this promising development for preventive health, scientists found that pet ownership connects to slower cognitive decline, with dogs and cats yielding distinct benefits. Dog owners, for instance, retained sharper immediate and delayed memory, while cat owners exhibited a slower decline in verbal fluency.

Photo of A Dog
Source: Mega

Adriana Rostekova said dog owners showed better memory while cat owners had sharper verbal skills.

However, not all pets offer the same brain-boosting advantages. Fish and birds, though delightful companions, showed no significant connection to cognitive function.

"Pet ownership has been linked to a positive influence on cognitive functioning and cognitive decline in late adulthood," stated Adriana Rostekova, a lead researcher at the University of Geneva.

Photo of A Dog
Source: Mega

Adriana Rostekova found no brain health link between fish or bird ownership and cognitive decline.

"Several explanations may help explain the absence of this association in fish and bird owners," she explained. "A fish or bird's short lifespan may limit the emotional connection one is able to develop with the pet fish.

"Moreover, researchers consider factors such as sleep interference due to noise from birds, which can affect cognitive health. "Interaction with dogs and cats provides unique cognitive stimulation, which may be less pronounced in other, less demanding pets," Rostekova added.

pets

Photo of Dogs and Their Owners
Source: Mega

Andrew Scott said pets may offer a fun and meaningful way to support healthy aging.

Previous research supports these findings, indicating that interactions with dogs boost prefrontal brain activation and enhance attentional processes, while interactions with cats also activate important brain regions." There is also a possibility of increased social stimulation facilitated by cats and dogs," Rostekova noted. "This may be linked to the slower cognitive decline experienced by their owners: an increased frequency of social interactions when accompanied by a dog – or for cats, a substitute for a social network."

Photo of A Dog
Source: Mega

Researchers said dog and cat interactions boost brain function and social engagement.

Andrew Scott, author of The Longevity Imperative and a cat owner, remarked, "We tend to think of health as being about disease and hospitals, but as we live longer and need to focus on preventive measures that keep us healthy for longer, we will discover that the health system extends well beyond doctors and hospitals.

"It is about how we live our life. What is nice about this study is it suggests a fun and meaningful way of keeping healthy and engaged. A lot of things we are recommended to do for our health aren't always fun or companionable. Having a pet can be fun, and if it keeps you healthy, that's a great bonus," he added.

